HARDCOVER FICTION
1. The Dutch House, Ann Patchett, Harper
2. The Starless Sea, Erin Morgenstern, Doubleday
3. Where the Crawdads Sing, Delia Owens, Putnam
4. Olive, Again, Elizabeth Strout, Random House
5. The Water Dancer, Ta-Nehisi Coates, One World
6. The Testaments, Margaret Atwood, Nan A. Talese
7. On Earth We’re Briefly Gorgeous, Ocean Vuong, Penguin Press
8. The Guardians, John Grisham, Doubleday
9. Blue Moon, Lee Child, Delacorte Press
10. Nothing to See Here, Kevin Wilson, Ecco
11. The Giver of Stars, Jojo Moyes, Pamela Dorman Books
12. Agent Running in the Field, John le Carré, Viking
13. A Minute to Midnight, David Baldacci, Grand Central
14. The Nickel Boys, Colson Whitehead, Doubleday
15. Under Occupation, Alan Furst, Random House
HARDCOVER NONFICTION
1. Talking to Strangers, Malcolm Gladwell, Little Brown, $30, 9780316478526
2. The Body, Bill Bryson, Doubleday
3. A Warning, Anonymous, Twelve
4. Blowout, Rachel Maddow, Crown
5. Me, Elton John, Holt
6. Educated (An Indies Introduce Title), Tara Westover, Random House
7. Catch and Kill, Ronan Farrow, Little Brown
8. Finding Chika, Mitch Albom, Harper
9. Acid for the Children: A Memoir, Flea, Grand Central
10. Becoming, Michelle Obama, Crown
11. How To, Randall Munroe, Riverhead Books
12. Sam Houston and the Alamo Avengers, Brian Kilmeade, Sentinel
13. Dumpty: The Age of Trump in Verse, John Lithgow, Chronicle Prism
14. Say Nothing, Patrick Radden Keefe, Doubleday
15. The Yellow House: A Memoir, Sarah M. Broom, Grove Press
TRADE PAPERBACK FICTION
1. The Overstory, Richard Powers, Norton
2. Unsheltered, Barbara Kingsolver, Harper Perennial
3. The Tattooist of Auschwitz, Heather Morris, Harper
4. Little Fires Everywhere, Celeste Ng, Penguin
5. A Gentleman in Moscow, Amor Towles, Penguin
6. Nine Perfect Strangers, Liane Moriarty, Flatiron Books
7. There There (An Indies Introduce Title), Tommy Orange, Vintage
8. Before We Were Yours, Lisa Wingate, Ballantine
9. The Best American Short Stories 2019, Anthony Doerr, Heidi Pitlor (Eds.), Mariner
10. The Woman in the Window, A.J. Finn, Morrow
11. The Great Alone, Kristin Hannah, St. Martin’s Griffin
12. Every Breath, Nicholas Sparks, Grand Central
13. Ghosted, Rosie Walsh, Penguin
14. Girl, Woman, Other, Bernardine Evaristo, Grove Press/Black Cat
15. Killing Commendatore, Haruki Murakami, Vintage
TRADE PAPERBACK NONFICTION
1. No One Is Too Small to Make a Difference, Greta Thunberg, Penguin
2. Sapiens, Yuval Noah Harari, Harper Perennial
3. The Library Book, Susan Orlean, S&S
4. Calypso, David Sedaris, Back Bay
5. The Fifth Risk: Undoing Democracy, Michael Lewis, Norton
6. Born a Crime, Trevor Noah, Spiegel & Grau
7. On Desperate Ground, Hampton Sides, Anchor
8. Classic Krakauer: Essays on Wilderness and Risk, Jon Krakauer, Anchor
9. HBR’s 10 Must Reads on Managing Yourself, Harvard Business School Press
10. HBR’s 10 Must Reads on Mental Toughness, Harvard Business Review Press
11. 21 Lessons for the 21st Century, Yuval Noah Harari, Spiegel & Grau
12. Upstream: Selected Essays, Mary Oliver, Penguin
13. Braiding Sweetgrass, Robin Wall Kimmerer, Milkweed Editions
14. You Don’t Have to Say You Love Me: A Memoir, Sherman Alexie, Back Bay
15. Leadership: In Turbulent Times, Doris Kearns Goodwin, S&S
MASS MARKET
1. The Reckoning, John Grisham, Dell
2. Elevation, Stephen King, Scribner
3. The Lying Game, Ruth Ware, Pocket
4. The 13-Minute Murder, James Patterson, Vision
5. Silent Night, Danielle Steel, Dell
6. Tom Clancy Oath of Office, Marc Cameron, Berkley
7. The Couple Next Door, Shari Lapena, Penguin
8. Dark Sacred Night, Michael Connelly, Vision
9. Past Tense, Lee Child, Dell
10. Doctor Sleep, Stephen King, Pocket
EARLY & MIDDLE GRADE READERS
1. Guts, Raina Telgemeier, Graphix
2. Diary of an Awesome Friendly Kid: Rowley Jefferson’s Journal, Jeff Kinney, Abrams
3. The Complete Baking Book for Young Chefs, America’s Test Kitchen Kids, Sourcebooks Explore
4. My Book with No Pictures, B.J. Novak, Dial Books
5. A Tale of Magic ..., Chris Colfer, Little, Brown Books for Young Readers
6. Smile, Raina Telgemeier, Graphix
7. White Bird: A Wonder Story, R.J. Palacio, Knopf Books for Young Readers
8. A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood: The Poetry of Mister Rogers, Fred Rogers, Luke Flowers (Illus.), Quirk Books
9. Pages & Co.: The Bookwanderers, Anna James, Paola Escobar (Illus.), Philomel Books
10. The Wonders of Nature, Ben Hoare, DK Children
11. Look Both Ways: A Tale Told in Ten Blocks, Jason Reynolds, Alexander Nabaum (Illus.), Atheneum/Caitlyn Dlouhy Books
12. Good Night Stories for Rebel Girls: 100 Tales of Extraordinary Women, Elena Favilli, Francesca Cavallo, Timbuktu Labs
13. Sisters, Raina Telgemeier, Graphix
14. Drama, Raina Telgemeier, Graphix
15. Best Friends, Shannon Hale, LeUyen Pham (Illus.), First Second
YOUNG ADULT
1. The Fountains of Silence, Ruta Sepetys, Philomel Books
2. The Hate U Give, Angie Thomas, Balzer + Bray
3. Call Down the Hawk, Maggie Stiefvater, Scholastic Press
4. Looking for Alaska, John Green, Penguin
5. Thirteen Doorways, Wolves Behind Them All, Laura Ruby, Balzer + Bray
6. On the Come Up, Angie Thomas, Balzer + Bray
7. The Book Thief, Markus Zusak, Knopf Books for Young Readers
8. Turtles All the Way Down, John Green, Penguin
9. The Giver, Lois Lowry, HMH Books for Young Readers
10. Frankly in Love, David Yoon, G.P. Putnam’s Sons Books for Young Readers
11. One of Us Is Lying, Karen M. McManus, Delacorte Press
12. American Royals, Katharine McGee, Random House Books for Young Readers
13. Dry, Neal Shusterman, Jarrod Shusterman, Simon & Schuster Books for Young Readers
14. Salt to the Sea, Ruta Sepetys, Penguin
15. The Fault in Our Stars, John Green, Penguin Books
CHILDREN’S ILLUSTRATED
1. The Crayons’ Christmas, Drew Daywalt, Oliver Jeffers (Illus.), Penguin Workshop
2. Dasher: How a Brave Little Doe Changed Christmas Forever, Matt Tavares, Candlewick
3. The Serious Goose, Jimmy Kimmel, Random House Books for Young Readers
4. How the Grinch Stole Christmas, Dr. Seuss, Random House Books for Young Readers
5. The Polar Express, Chris Van Allsburg, HMH Books for Young Readers
6. Little Blue Truck’s Christmas, Alice Schertle, Jill McElmurry (Illus.), HMH Books for Young Readers
7. Goodnight Moon, Margaret Wise Brown, Clement Hurd (Illus.), Harper
8. I Spy Christmas: A Book of Picture Riddles, Jean Marzollo, Walter Wick (Illus.), Cartwheel Books
9. The Shortest Day, Susan Cooper, Carson Ellis (Illus.), Candlewick
10. The Snowy Day, Ezra Jack Keats, Viking Books for Young Readers
11. The Snowy Nap, Jan Brett, G.P. Putnam’s Sons Books for Young Readers
12. The Dinky Donkey, Craig Smith, Katz Cowley (Illus.), Scholastic
13. Dragons Love Tacos, Adam Rubin, Daniel Salmieri (Illus.), Dial
14. Dinosnores, Sandra Boynton, Workman
15. Frozen 2 Little Golden Book, Golden Books/Disney
CHILDREN’S SERIES
1. Diary of a Wimpy Kid (hardcover), Jeff Kinney, Amulet
2. Dog Man (hardcover), Dav Pilkey, Graphix
3. Harry Potter (hardcover and paperback), J.K. Rowling, Scholastic/Arthur A. Levine Books
4. Legacy of Orisha (hardcover), Tomi Adeyemi, Henry Holt and Co. (BYR) New in Series: Children of Virtue and Vengeance
5. Wings of Fire (hardcover and paperback), Tui T. Sutherland, Scholastic
6. Who Was/Is ...? (paperback), Diane Bailey, et al., Penguin Workshop
7. Elephant & Piggie (hardcover), Mo Willems, Hyperion
8. The Princess in Black (hardcover and paperback), Shannon Hale, Dean Hale, Candlewick
9. The Questioneers (hardcover and paperback), Andrea Beaty, David Roberts (Illus.), Abrams
10. Magic Tree House (hardcover and paperback), Mary Pope Osborne, Sal Murdocca (Illus.), Random House