Event: Christmas at Heritage Center, Live at Heritage Center Performing Arts Series.
Time/date: 7:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 3.
Site: John and Alice Butler Hall, Heritage Center, University of Dubuque.
Cost: Starting at $14 for the general public; starting at $9 for UD alumni, parents of current UD students, military and veterans; first ticket free for UD faculty and staff, with additional tickets starting at $9; first ticket free for UD students, with additional tickets starting at $5. Ticket prices increase by $5 at midnight the day of the event. Tickets are available from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 90 minutes prior to events at the Farber Box Office, Heritage Center, University of Dubuque, 2255 Bennett St.; by calling 563-585-SHOW; or by visiting www.dbq.edu/heritagecenter.
Tidbits
- To mark the first Christmas at Heritage Center with its custom-crafted John and Alice Butler pipe organ, the concert will include the debut of a commissioned piece that will highlight UD’s choirs, concert band and pipe organ.
- The University of Dubuque Department of Fine and Performing Arts commissioned the piece, “Gloria,” by composer JoAnne Harris, in honor of UD Trustee John Butler and wife Alice. The Butlers gifted the pipe organ.
- The concert will open with an organ rendition of “O Come, All Ye Faithful,” by Charles Barland, university organist and professor of music. It also will feature UD Concert Choir, UD Treble Choir and UD Chamber Singers, directed by Kristen Eby, as well as the UD Concert Band, conducted by Nolan Hauta, assistant professor of instrumental music.
- The ensembles will perform traditional favorites, such as “Away in a Manger,” “In Dulci Jubilo (Good Christian Friends, Rejoice),” “Angels We Have Heard on High” and “I Wonder as I Wander.”
- Harris has conducted and recorded film scores at Abbey Road, East West, The Village and Avatar, with artists such as Grammy Award-winning Kurt Elling and members of the Hungarian Radio Symphony Orchestra.
- Her television work includes scores for “Mal de Ojo,” “20/20,” “Primetime,” CNN and “Dateline.” She has orchestrated and conducted scores for films, including “City of Lies” and “The Infiltrator.”
- Other highlights include conducting ensembles for Shinnyo-En Lantern Lighting Festival at Lincoln Center, writing string arrangements for Chris Cester from Jet, working on the music team for Broadway’s “Sylvia” and a summer in Shenzhen, China, writing music for an aerial circus show.
- Following the concert, a reception will take place with complimentary refreshments and holiday favorites played by the UD Jazz Ensemble, conducted by Evan Glickman, assistant professor of music.
- Christmas at Heritage Center will be broadcast on KDTH (AM 1370) from 11 p.m. to midnight Christmas Eve and from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. Christmas Day.
- In case of inclement weather, Christmas at Heritage Center’s snow date will be 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 4.