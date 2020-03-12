“Deputy,” 8 p.m. on Fox
Charlie and Joseph (Danielle Moné Truitt, Shane Paul McGhie) arrest a man who was en route to a major drug deal, inadvertently bringing a bigger fight than they expected back to the station, in the new episode “10-8 Paperwork.” Elsewhere, Teresa and Cade (guest star Natalia Cigliuti, Brian Van Holt) continue struggling with a complication in adopting their foster kids, while Bill (Stephen Dorff) has an epiphany about his sheriff’s position.
“Mom,” 8:01 p.m. on CBS
Chuck Lorre’s heartfelt adult sitcom about a dysfunctional mother and daughter (Allison Janney, Anna Faris) fighting to stay sober looked like a long shot when it premiered in 2013, but the show has thrived. The close bond among their characters is a major element of tonight’s new episode — the sitcom’s 150th — as Marjorie (Mimi Kennedy) baby-sits her granddaughter for the first time.