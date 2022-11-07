More than 131 million U.S. adults take at least one prescription medication regularly — the average person takes four! So it’s not surprising that more than 1.3 million adverse drug reactions send Americans to the emergency room each year.

Such negative reactions to medications often happen when two or more drugs are taken, causing one medication to either have a weaker or a stronger effect, or the interaction triggers cardiac problems, bleeding, kidney dysfunction, low blood pressure, seizures — you name it.

