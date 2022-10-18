From 2010 to 2015, contact sports accounted for 45% of the 283,000 U.S. emergency department visits kids made each year for sports- and recreation-related traumatic brain injuries. Contact can be very risky. So can contacts — that’s reusable soft contacts.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says that 95% of the 45 million folks in the U.S. who wear contact lenses opt for the soft lenses and 99% of them admit to at least one habit that ups their risk for eye infections such as keratitis. It’s the reason for around 1 million doctor and hospital visits annually.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.