Ali Levasseur had just wrapped up her first year as director of the DubuqueFest Fine Arts Festival in 2019 and was well into planning for 2020 when everything came to a screeching halt due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
She had been involved with the festival since 2009 and had been president of the Dubuque County Fine Arts Society, which organizes the annual event, for five years.
“It was a unanimous decision (to cancel) for 2020,” Levasseur said. “That decision was made very quickly in March. For the community’s health, we couldn’t hold the festival.”
Levasseur and her committee decided in November to move forward with the festival in 2021 and began discussing dates.
“DubuqueFest is normally held in May,” she said. “We’ve traditionally been the first festival of the year and kick off the festival season.”
But hosting a festival in May of this year seemed a bit tenuous with a new vaccine making the rounds and mask mandates in place.
“In January, we reached out to past exhibiting artists to see how comfortable they’d be with a festival in May,” Levasseur said. “We got about a 50/50 response that people would be more comfortable with a later date. We weren’t sure at that point how the environment in Dubuque would be, so we decided to push it back to August (7-8).”
Along with the date change, the decision was made to scale down the event and keep the focus on the artists.
“Our campus size is a little smaller,” Levasseur said. “We have a small stage this year. We really wanted to focus on making it a more intimate event.”
The date change also allowed DubuqueFest to partner with other organizations that have events planned the same weekend.
“Part of choosing our date this year was the opportunity for a partnership with Art on the River to create a full weekend of arts and culture in Dubuque,” Levasseur said.
Those events include the opening reception for Art on the River, the release of Dubuque Area Writers Guild’s annual anthology, the National Mississippi River Museum and Aquarium’s Taste of Summer and ChamberFest DBQ.
In addition, the Dubuque Museum of Art and Hillcrest Family Services will staff DubuqueFest’s Creation Station. The museum will be open during its regular hours.
One of the highlights of DubuqueFest will be the juried art fair in Washington Square. Artists will sell their work that will include jewelry, glass, paintings, woodwork, metal work, sculptures, ceramics and other original designs.
Artist applications were fewer than normal this year because of the date change, but Levasseur said the festival will see some returning artists, as well as some who will be participating in the fair for the first time.
“Most of the artists are from the Midwest, but we also have some who have traveled a good distance to be here,” she said.
One of the hallmarks of DubuqeFest
always has been the opportunity to meet artists and get to know them and their work.
“You can talk to them about their process and purchase unique pieces directly from the artist,” Levasseur said. “You have a chance to purchase from makers whose work is some of the best the tri-state region has to offer.”
Levasseur stressed how important it was for DubuqueFest to come back after a year that saw arts and culture events severely affected due to the pandemic.
“At this point in our world right now, everybody should have the opportunity to create,” she said.