SINSINAWA, Wis. — Sinsinawa Mound will host a virtual interview with David Barland-Liles, a law enforcement officer for the National Park Service for 25 years, from 7 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, March 10.
Barland-Liles protects indigenous sacred sites and is an expert in enforcing indigenous civil rights and resource protection laws, according to a press release.
The interview will focus on Effigy Mounds National Monument in Harpers Ferry, Iowa. The site contains more than 200 earth mounds, the highest concentration of mounds in the world, with some as old as 2,500 years.
Barland-Liles will discuss the history of the land, the Native American Graves and Repatriation Act, his relationships with Native Nations and the investigation he led into a federal crime that happened at the site.
The fee is $10 per person, and the registration deadline is 4 p.m. Tuesday, March 9, by contacting guest services at 608-748-4411 or by visiting www.sinsinawa.org/moundcenter.