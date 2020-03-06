Director Leigh Whannell delivers a stunning piece of horror filmmaking with “The Invisible Man.”
After Cecilia Kass’ abusive partner, Adrian, commits suicide, she begins to believe that he’s stalking her in the afterlife.
The film stars Elisabeth Moss, Oliver Jackson-Cohen, Aldis Hodge, Storm Reid, Harriet Dyer and Michael Dorman. It is written and directed by Whannell.
This reimagining of the classic character demonstrates Whannell’s talent in directing effective horror.
Whannell is a frequent collaborator with horror director James Wan. They’ve made classics in the genre such as “Saw” and the “Insidious” series. You can see Wan’s skills demonstrated in Whannell’s work, but with his spin.
Their approach to horror is more of the psychological. It is achieved by a low production budget. Their model of restrained filmmaking tactics elevates “The Invisible Man” to a sensational degree of effective scares.
The cast is excellent, but this is undoubtedly Moss’ show. I knew she was going to crush it in this role due to her previous work.
Moss captures the paranoia of her situation. There’s sprinkles of levity and humanity that make her a sympathetic lead. She’s put through the ringer physically and emotionally. She comes out to play on all fronts, and I couldn’t imagine a different actress in the role.
Made for an impressive budget of only $7 million, Whannell puts it to impeccable use. Since the antagonist is invisible, the shots tend to linger and create a sense of paranoia in the viewer.
Occasionally the camera will be focused on a corner of a room. Other times, there will be headroom above other characters sitting down, implying that the invisible man is lurking behind them.
The creative use of framing and long takes accentuate the fear that the characters feel. I felt the same fear that the characters do in the movie. I often found myself bracing for something to happen, which is rare for me.
This tactic results in some unforgettable scares that are going to be seared in my mind for months.
On another positive note, I have to highlight Benjamin Wallfisch’s musical score. Subtle in moments of building tension, but also euphoric in horror or character-based moments, the score is sonically dynamic.
I did end up having a notable gripe with the film. I’m fairly lenient with leaps in logic in movies, and there are a couple of leaps that weren’t cleared up. I found myself scratching my head at a couple of smaller story developments. I believe with another pass at the script, these things could have been smoothed out. Thankfully, these weren’t movie-breaking issues.
Moss’s revelation of a performance and the craftsmanlike direction are what make the film so effective. Under the surface, there’s brilliant commentary about abusive relationships. I loved how the film explored that theme in particular through a horror lens.
Whannell has delivered another excellent horror flick with “The Invisible Man.” It deserves to be seen in a packed theater. Be on the lookout for what he does next, because it’ll likely be very special.
I give “The Invisible Man” 4.5 stars out of 5. The film is rated R and runs for 2 hours and 4 minutes.