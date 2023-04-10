Just think what the movies “It Happened One Night,” “Easy Rider” and “Thelma & Louise” would have been like if the hitchhiker in those films couldn’t have stuck out his or her thumb and landed a ride. Developing osteoarthritis that restricts motion in the thumb or any of the 29 bones in your hand and wrist can change the plot of your life, too — especially if it interferes with work, hobbies and sports you enjoy.
Before hand OA becomes a life-changing affliction, it’s important to keep your hands strong and flexible. And if hand OA is already restrictive, it’s important to do range-of-motion exercises that stretch and strengthen muscles and ligaments so they can help reduce wear-and-tear on your joints. Three effective ones are:
1. Thumb flex extension. Palm facing upward, thumb pointing to the outside, move it across your palm and back in three sets of 10.
2. The fist stretch. Extend you hand, palm down fingers and thumb out straight. Draw digits in to form half fist; extend outward. Then pull in to form a full fist. Hold for count of three. Stretch hand out straight. Repeat full cycle five times.
3. Finger lifts. Place your hand flat on a table. One at a time, lift each finger and the thumb up while keeping the rest of the hand flat on the surface. Repeat five times on each hand.
If pain persists or motion is severely restricted, see a hand specialist for information on physical therapy, medications and possible surgeries.
