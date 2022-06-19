Hardcover Fiction
1. This Time Tomorrow, Emma Straub, Riverhead Books
2. Sea of Tranquility, Emily St. John Mandel, Knopf
3. Sparring Partners, John Grisham, Doubleday
4. Lessons in Chemistry, Bonnie Garmus, Doubleday
5. The Midnight Library, Matt Haig, Viking
6. The Paris Apartment, Lucy Foley, Morrow
7. Nightcrawling, Leila Mottley, Knopf
8. The Lincoln Highway, Amor Towles, Viking
9. Either/Or, Elif Batuman, Penguin Press
10. Time Is a Mother, Ocean Vuong, Penguin Press
11. When Women Were Dragons, Kelly Barnhill, Doubleday
12. Ordinary Monsters, J.M. Miro, Flatiron Books
13. The Candy House, Jennifer Egan, Scribner
14. Woman of Light, Kali Fajardo-Anstine, One World
15. Cult Classic, Sloane Crosley, MCD
Hardcover Nonfiction
1. Happy-Go-Lucky, David Sedaris, Little, Brown
2. Crying in H Mart: A Memoir, Michelle Zauner, Knopf
3. Atlas of the Heart: Mapping Meaningful Connection and the Language of Human Experience, Brené Brown, Random House
4. The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse, Charlie Mackesy, HarperOne
5. River of the Gods: Genius, Courage, and Betrayal in the Search for the Source of the Nile, Candice Millard, Doubleday
6. Atomic Habits: An Easy & Proven Way to Build Good Habits & Break Bad Ones, James Clear, Avery
7. Battling the Big Lie: How Fox, Facebook, and the MAGA Media Are Destroying America, Dan Pfeiffer, Twelve
8. The 1619 Project: A New Origin Story, Nikole Hannah-Jones, The New York Times Magazine, One World
9. Embrace Fearlessly the Burning World: Essays, Barry Lopez, Random House
10. Finding Me: A Memoir, Viola Davis, HarperOne
11. Taste: My Life Through Food, Stanley Tucci, Gallery Books
12. Freezing Order: A True Story of Money Laundering, Murder, and Surviving Vladimir Putin’s Wrath, Bill Browder, Simon & Schuster
13. How to Tell a Story: The Essential Guide to Memorable Storytelling from The Moth, The Moth, Meg Bowles, Catherine Burns, Jenifer Hixson, Sarah Austin Jenness, Kate Tellers, Crown
14. The Storyteller: Tales of Life and Music, Dave Grohl, Dey Street Books
15. The Palace Papers: Inside the House of Windsor—the Truth and the Turmoil, Tina Brown, Crown
Trade Paperback Fiction
1. Book Lovers, Emily Henry, Berkley
2. The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo, Taylor Jenkins Reid, Washington Square Press
3. Where the Crawdads Sing, Delia Owens, Putnam
4. It Ends with Us, Colleen Hoover, Atria
5. Verity, Colleen Hoover, Grand Central
6. Malibu Rising, Taylor Jenkins Reid, Ballantine
7. The Personal Librarian, Marie Benedict, Victoria Christopher Murray, Berkley
8. The Song of Achilles, Madeline Miller, Ecco
9. People We Meet on Vacation, Emily Henry, Berkley
10. Circe, Madeline Miller, Back Bay
11. Beach Read, Emily Henry, Berkley
12. Beautiful World, Where Are You, Sally Rooney, Picador
13. Klara and the Sun, Kazuo Ishiguro, Vintage
14. The Dictionary of Lost Words, Pip Williams, Ballantine
15. Ugly Love, Colleen Hoover, Atria
Trade Paperback Nonfiction
1. Braiding Sweetgrass: Indigenous Wisdom, Scientific Knowledge, and the Teachings of Plants, Robin Wall Kimmerer, Milkweed Editions
2. The Body Keeps the Score: Brain, Mind, and Body in the Healing of Trauma, Bessel van der Kolk, M.D., Penguin
3. All About Love: New Visions, bell hooks, Morrow
4. The Splendid and the Vile: A Saga of Churchill, Family, and Defiance During the Blitz, Erik Larson, Crown
5. The Bomber Mafia: A Dream, a Temptation, and the Longest Night of the Second World War, Malcolm Gladwell, Back Bay
6. Educated: A Memoir (An Indies Introduce Title), Tara Westover, Random House
7. A Swim in a Pond in the Rain: In Which Four Russians Give a Master Class on Writing, Reading, and Life, George Saunders, Random House
8. The Ride of Her Life: The True Story of a Woman, Her Horse, and Their Last-Chance Journey Across America, Elizabeth Letts, Ballantine
9. Between Two Kingdoms: A Memoir of a Life Interrupted, Suleika Jaouad, Random House
10. Invisible Child: Poverty, Survival & Hope in an American City, Andrea Elliott, Random House
11. Maus I: A Survivor’s Tale, Art Spiegelman, Pantheon
12. Entangled Life: How Fungi Make Our Worlds, Change Our Minds & Shape Our Futures, Merlin Sheldrake, Random House
13. Under the Banner of Heaven, Jon Krakauer, Anchor
14. Talking to Strangers: What We Should Know about the People We Don’t Know, Malcolm Gladwell, Back Bay
15. Noise: A Flaw in Human Judgment, Daniel Kahneman, Olivier Sibony, Cass R. Sunstein, Little, Brown
Mass Market
1. Dune, Frank Herbert, Ace
2. 1984, George Orwell, Signet
3. The Catcher in the Rye, J.D. Salinger, Little, Brown
4. Good Omens, Neil Gaiman, Terry Pratchett, Morrow
5. Animal Farm, George Orwell, Signet
6. Dune Messiah, Frank Herbert, Ace
7. The Way of Kings, Brandon Sanderson, Tor
8. The Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy, Douglas Adams, Del Rey
9. Mistborn: The Final Empire, Brandon Sanderson, Tor
10. Lord of the Flies, William Golding, Penguin
Early and Middle Grade Readers
1. The One and Only Bob, Katherine Applegate, Patricia Castelao (Illus.), Harper
2. Swim Team, Johnnie Christmas, HarperAlley
3. The First Cat in Space Ate Pizza, Mac Barnett, Shawn Harris (Illus.), Katherine Tegen Books
4. Smile: A Graphic Novel, Raina Telgemeier, Graphix
5. Drama: A Graphic Novel, Raina Telgemeier, Scholastic
6. Amari and the Night Brothers (Supernatural Investigations #1), B.B. Alston, Balzer + Bray
7. Super Extra Deluxe Essential Handbook (Pokémon), Scholastic
8. Alone, Megan E. Freeman, Aladdin
9. Friends Forever, Shannon Hale, LeUyen Pham (Illus.), First Second
10. Hatchet, Gary Paulsen, Simon & Schuster Books for Young Readers
11. Guts: A Graphic Novel, Raina Telgemeier, Graphix
12. New Kid, Jerry Craft, Quill Tree Books
13. Charlotte’s Web, E.B. White, Harper
14. Zachary Ying and the Dragon Emperor, Xiran Jay Zhao, Margaret K. McElderry Books
15. Allergic, Megan Wagner Lloyd, Michelle Mee Nutter (Illus.), Graphix
Young Adult
1. I Kissed Shara Wheeler, Casey McQuiston, Wednesday Books
2. Family of Liars, E. Lockhart, Delacorte Press
3. We Were Liars, E. Lockhart, Ember
4. Hell Followed with Us, Andrew Joseph White, Peachtree Teen
5. The Girl from the Sea: A Graphic Novel, Molly Knox Ostertag, Graphix
6. They Both Die at the End, Adam Silvera, Quill Tree Books
7. One of Us Is Lying, Karen M. McManus, Delacorte Press
8. Firekeeper’s Daughter, Angeline Boulley, Henry Holt and Co. BYR
9. Gallant, V.E. Schwab, Greenwillow Books
10. She Gets the Girl, Rachael Lippincott, Alyson Derrick, Simon & Schuster Books for Young Readers
11. Iron Widow, Xiran Jay Zhao, Penguin Teen
12. The Mermaid, the Witch, and the Sea, Maggie Tokuda-Hall, Candlewick
13. Legendborn (An Indies Introduce Title), Tracy Deonn, Margaret K. McElderry Books
14. The Book Thief, Markus Zusak, Knopf
15. I Must Betray You, Ruta Sepetys, Philomel Books
Children’s Illustrated
1. Oh, the Places You’ll Go!, Dr. Seuss, Random House
2. Noodle and the No Bones Day, Jonathan Graziano, Dan Tavis (Illus.), Margaret K. McElderry Books
3. Goodnight Moon, Margaret Wise Brown, Clement Hurd (Illus.), Harper
4. Dragons Love Tacos, Adam Rubin, Daniel Salmieri (Illus.), Dial
5. The Very Hungry Caterpillar, Eric Carle, World of Eric Carle
6. Good Night, Gorilla, Peggy Rathmann, Putnam
7. Where the Wild Things Are, Maurice Sendak, Harper
8. Pretty Perfect Kitty-Corn, Shannon Hale, LeUyen Pham (Illus.), Abrams
9. Brown Bear, Brown Bear, What Do You See?, Bill Martin, Jr., Eric Carle (Illus.), Henry Holt and Co. BYR
10. Perfectly Pegasus, Jessie Sima, Simon & Schuster Books for Young Readers
11. Lizzy and the Cloud, Terry Fan, Eric Fan, Simon & Schuster Books for Young Readers
12. Woodland Dance!, Sandra Boynton, Workman
13. Pat the Bunny, Dorothy Kunhardt, Golden Books
14. Big Truck Little Island, Chris Van Dusen, Candlewick
15. Twas the Night Before Pride, Joanna McClintick, Juana Medina (Illus.), Candlewick
Children’s Series
1. Wings of Fire, Tui T. Sutherland, Scholastic
2. The Bad Guys, Aaron Blabey, Scholastic
3. Elephant and Piggie, Mo Willems, Hyperion
4. Cat Kid Comic Club, Dav Pilkey, Graphix
5. Magic Tree House, Mary Pope Osborne, Sal Murdocca (Illus.), Random House Books for Young Readers
6. I Survived, Lauren Tarshis, Álvaro Sarraseca (Illus.), Scholastic
7. Diary of a Wimpy Kid, Jeff Kinney, Amulet
8. Dog Man, Dav Pilkey, Graphix
9. Baby-Sitters Club Graphix, Ann M. Martin, Gabriela Epstein (Illus.), Scholastic
10. Harry Potter, J.K. Rowling, Scholastic/Arthur A. Levine Books
