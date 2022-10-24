In August, 2022, 30 years after she was first diagnosed, Olivia Newton-John died from metastasized breast cancer. There are more than 168,000 women in the U.S. living with breast cancer that has spread to other parts of the body. Some, like Newton-John, contend with it years after their first diagnosis. Why it happens is difficult to pinpoint, but new research offers an intriguing — and possibly manageable — explanation.

Researchers recently did a lab study that revealed how an unhealthy and inflamed gut microbiome triggers changes in white blood cells (mast cells) in the breast tissue of mice. These mast cells are designed to help regulate the body’s immune response to disease and allergens, but the changes that happen allow cancer cells to migrate out of the breast.

