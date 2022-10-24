In August, 2022, 30 years after she was first diagnosed, Olivia Newton-John died from metastasized breast cancer. There are more than 168,000 women in the U.S. living with breast cancer that has spread to other parts of the body. Some, like Newton-John, contend with it years after their first diagnosis. Why it happens is difficult to pinpoint, but new research offers an intriguing — and possibly manageable — explanation.
Researchers recently did a lab study that revealed how an unhealthy and inflamed gut microbiome triggers changes in white blood cells (mast cells) in the breast tissue of mice. These mast cells are designed to help regulate the body’s immune response to disease and allergens, but the changes that happen allow cancer cells to migrate out of the breast.
That suggests that the 3.8 million people in the U.S. who are dealing with or have survived breast cancer would be smart to adopt habits that protect and repair the gut and reduce body-wide inflammation.
Physical activity reduces chronic inflammation, if not done excessively. So can bovine colostrum (2,000 milligrams a day is what I recommend.) It’s also important to avoid gut-damaging obesity.
A recent study found that fat cells near breast tumors can shape-shift and turn into cell types that promote tumor growth — and excess fat can accumulate in breast tissue. Last, but far from least, a gut-friendly, plant-centered, fiber-rich and salmon-loving diet is essential to restore the gut biome.
Tomatoes, nuts (walnuts), olive oil, berries, oranges and green leafy vegetables and fatty fish are especially helpful.
