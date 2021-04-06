The Julien Dubuque International Film Festival will take place April 18-25. Visit julienfilmfest.com for more information.
Title: “The Unhealer.”
Genre: Sci-Fi/Thriller/Horror.
Country: USA.
Run time: 93 minutes.
Director: Martin Guigui.
Producers: Cristi Harris, J. Shawn Harris, Tony Hannagan, Galen Walker.
Writers: Kevin E. Moore and J. Shawn Harris.
Online: www.facebook.com/theunhealermovie.
Trailer: www.youtube.com/watch?v=-B1nO2Wrwcw
Synopsis: A botched faith healing bestows supernatural powers on a bullied teenager, who goes on a rampage after a high school prank turns deadly.
Behind the scenes: “The Unhealer” marks the debut feature film for siblings Shawn and Cristi Harris, and the second film for producer Tony Hannagan.
“Our production plan was to hire a director and production team with experience to help us learn the process and create a quality product with the best plan for success,” Shawn said.
The trio hired veteran director Martin Guigui and producer Galen Walker, as well as a talented and experienced crew.
“We stayed involved and in control of the film throughout the process,” he said. “It has been a pleasure working with our exceptional director, skilled producers, hardworking crew and wonderful actors.”
Director Martin Guigui was instantly inspired by the script.
“The misuse of power and revenge on bullies touches personal experiences I had growing up as a kid,” he said. “The emotional journey of ‘The Unhealer’ cinematically conveys this powerful anti-bully message.”
Guigui said he and cinematographer Massimo Zeri shot the film with a large canvas theatrical eye so audiences could “travel the experience” with the lead character.
“Aside from the entertainment factor, I feel the film carries a relevant positive message that resonates in a timeless way,” he said
Sci-fi and horror fans might recognize some of the cast: Natasha Henstridge made her debut in 1995’s “Species,” and Lance Henriksen is well-known for his roles in films such as “Aliens” (1986), “The Terminator,” (1984) and “Pumpkinhead” (1988).