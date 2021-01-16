How’s this for a paradox?
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, I’ve gone a full year without ever crossing a state line — a situation that’s unique in my adult life and that certainly never happened during my Dubuque years, when it was routine to pop into three states within five minutes.
Yet, when it comes time to write my first column for 2021, I am, discursively speaking, all over the road.
So much is going on in the larger world, and in my small world.
Let’s see if I can mix it into something like semicoherent discourse.
My original column idea was an open letter to my pastor on his retirement.
I’ll call him Pastor Jack (I change the names of most of the people who show up in this column).
As appealing as his post-retirement plans are — more time in his cabin Up North, more lunches with his preschool-age grandchildren at a fast-food restaurant with a playground his oldest grandson calls “Hamburger Park” — Pastor Jack was understandably reluctant to set aside a vocation that meant so much to him. His farewell sermon was choked with tears.
I would have liked to share with him my experience of changing vocations, from community journalist to retiree. My prayer was the same as his: “Lord, how do I serve you now?”
I thought I might do some freelance journalism, or use my communications skills in the health care field.
Instead, I’ve done next to nothing that might meet any conventional definition of productive labor in God’s vineyard.
I stay at home, except when I don a mask to go to the doctor, the grocery store or the pharmacy.
I watch my body slowly fall apart, and keep a small suitcase packed for frequent trips to the hospital.
I experience losses, such as the death of my friend Stephen (remember, I change names; it’s not the Steve some of you know), at a time when going to a funeral could be hazardous to one’s health.
And, when I suggest that maybe, just maybe, it’s up to God and not people as to an individual soul’s post-passing destination, I get emails from people who seem to believe I’ve never read Luther’s Small Catechism, a come-to-Jesus tract or even the Gospel According to John.
And, oh yeah, I’m glued to the TV, watching the chaos at the Capitol and hearing how similar chaos, possibly violent, is coming to a state capitol near me.
So, Pastor Jack: Based on my post-retirement experience, what can I tell you?
Well, let me borrow/steal a writing device from another columnist, Robert Fulghum — a retired Unitarian-Universalist minister, best known for observing, “All I really need to know, I learned in kindergarten”), and say this: All I need to know about retirement, I’ve learned from my cat.
Mark has no household task. None.
Yet, like the cat in the Christopher Smart poem “Jubilate Agno,” he is “the servant of the Living God” just by being his feline self — waking me with kitty-kisses, purring me to sleep and joining in the conversation while I’m on a Zoom call with my brothers and cousins.
Sometimes it’s enough — for God, and for each other — to be present, and to love.