Hardcover fiction
1. Holly, Stephen King, Scribner
2. Tom Lake, Ann Patchett, Harper
3. The Fraud, Zadie Smith, Penguin Press
4. Demon Copperhead, Barbara Kingsolver, Harper
5. The Heaven & Earth Grocery Store, James McBride, Riverhead Books
6. The Covenant of Water, Abraham Verghese, Grove Press
7. Lessons in Chemistry, Bonnie Garmus, Doubleday
8. Fourth Wing, Rebecca Yarros, Entangled: Red Tower Books
9. Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, Gabrielle Zevin, Knopf
10. The River We Remember, William Kent Krueger, Atria Books
11. Yellowface, R. F. Kuang, Morrow
12. Remarkably Bright Creatures, Shelby Van Pelt, Ecco
13. What You Are Looking for Is in the Library, Michiko Aoyama, Hanover Square Press
14. Hello Beautiful, Ann Napolitano, The Dial Press
15. Happy Place, Emily Henry, Berkley
Hardcover nonfiction
1. The Wager: A Tale of Shipwreck, Mutiny and Murder, David Grann, Doubleday
2. The Creative Act: A Way of Being, Rick Rubin, Penguin Press
3. Outlive: The Science and Art of Longevity, Peter Attia, M.D., Bill Gifford, Harmony
4. Why We Love Baseball: A History in 50 Moments, Joe Posnanski, Dutton
5. Atomic Habits: An Easy & Proven Way to Build Good Habits & Break Bad Ones, James Clear, Avery
6. The Art Thief: A True Story of Love, Crime, and a Dangerous Obsession, Michael Finkel, Knopf
7. Sure, I’ll Join Your Cult: A Memoir of Mental Illness and the Quest to Belong Anywhere, Maria Bamford, Gallery Books
8. Poverty, by America, Matthew Desmond, Crown
9. I’m Glad My Mom Died, Jennette McCurdy, Simon & Schuster
10. The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse, Charlie Mackesy, HarperOne
11. Safe and Sound: A Renter-Friendly Guide to Home Repair, Mercury Stardust, DK
12. What an Owl Knows: The New Science of the World’s Most Enigmatic Birds, Jennifer Ackerman, Penguin Press
13. Pageboy: A Memoir, Elliot Page, Flatiron Books
14. Baking Yesteryear: The Best Recipes from the 1900s to the 1980s, B. Dylan Hollis, DK
15. The Last Politician: Inside Joe Biden’s White House and the Struggle for America’s Future, Franklin Foer, Penguin Press
Paperback fiction
1. Trust, Hernan Diaz, Riverhead Books
2. A Court of Thorns and Roses, Sarah J. Maas, Bloomsbury Publishing
3. The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo, Taylor Jenkins Reid, Washington Square Press
4. Babel, R. F. Kuang, Harper Voyager
5. The Midnight Library, Matt Haig, Penguin
6. Mad Honey, Jodi Picoult, Jennifer Finney Boylan, Ballantine
7. Our Missing Hearts, Celeste Ng, Penguin
8. It Ends with Us, Colleen Hoover, Atria
9. Things We Left Behind, Lucy Score, Bloom Books
10. Assistant to the Villain, Hannah Nicole Maehrer, Entangled: Red Tower Books
11. The Last Thing He Told Me, Laura Dave, S&S/Marysue Rucci Books
12. A Court of Mist and Fury, Sarah J. Maas, Bloomsbury Publishing
13. The Silent Patient, Alex Michaelides, Celadon Books
14. The Thursday Murder Club, Richard Osman, Penguin
15. The Song of Achilles, Madeline Miller, Ecco
Paperback nonfiction
1. Killers of the Flower Moon: The Osage Murders and the Birth of the FBI, David Grann, Vintage
2. American Prometheus: The Triumph and Tragedy of J. Robert Oppenheimer, Kai Bird, Martin J. Sherwin, Vintage
3. An Immense World: How Animal Senses Reveal the Hidden Realms Around Us, Ed Yong, Random House
4. Braiding Sweetgrass: Indigenous Wisdom, Scientific Knowledge, and the Teachings of Plants, Robin Wall Kimmerer, Milkweed Editions
5. Crying in H Mart: A Memoir, Michelle Zauner, Vintage
6. All About Love: New Visions, bell hooks, Morrow
7. The Body Keeps the Score: Brain, Mind, and Body in the Healing of Trauma, Bessel van der Kolk, M.D., Penguin
8. Happy-Go-Lucky, David Sedaris, Back Bay
9. Solito: A Memoir, Javier Zamora, Hogarth
10. The 2024 Old Farmer’s Almanac, Old Farmer’s Almanac
11. The Four Agreements: A Practical Guide to Personal Freedom, Don Miguel Ruiz, Amber-Allen
12. Four Thousand Weeks: Time Management for Mortals, Oliver Burkeman, Picador
13. The Artist’s Way: 30th Anniversary Edition, Julia Cameron, TarcherPerigee
14. Talking to Strangers: What We Should Know about the People We Don’t Know, Malcolm Gladwell, Back Bay
15. Dopamine Nation: Finding Balance in the Age of Indulgence, Dr. Anna Lembke, Dutton
Mass market
1. 1984, George Orwell, Signet
2. Good Omens, Neil Gaiman, Terry Pratchett, Morrow
3. The Boys from Biloxi, John Grisham, Vintage
4. The Judge’s List, John Grisham, Vintage
5. No Plan B, Lee Child, Andrew Child, Dell
6. Dune, Frank Herbert, Ace
7. Animal Farm, George Orwell, Signet
8. Billy Summers, Stephen King, Pocket
9. The Way of Kings, Brandon Sanderson, Tor
10. A Haunting in Venice, Agatha Christie, Morrow
Early and middle grade
1. The Skull: A Tyrolean Folktale, Jon Klassen, Candlewick
2. The Lost Library, Rebecca Stead, Wendy Mass, Feiwel & Friends
3. Cat on the Run in Cat of Death! (Cat on the Run #1), Aaron Blabey, Scholastic Paperbacks
4. The One and Only Ruby, Katherine Applegate, Harper
5. From the World of Percy Jackson: The Sun and the Star, Rick Riordan, Mark Oshiro, Disney Hyperion
6. Mexikid, Pedro Martín, Dial Books
7. The Moth Keeper: A Graphic Novel, K. O’Neill, Random House Graphic
8. Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret., Judy Blume, Atheneum Books for Young Readers
9. A Horse Named Sky, Rosanne Parry, Kirbi Fagan (Illus.), Greenwillow Books
10. The One and Only Bob, Katherine Applegate, Patricia Castelao (Illus.), Harper
11. Ghost Book, Remy Lai, Henry Holt and Co. BYR
12. School Trip: A Graphic Novel, Jerry Craft, Quill Tree Books
13. Charlotte’s Web, E.B. White, Harper
14. Odder, Katherine Applegate, Charles Santoso (Illus.), Feiwel & Friends
15. Super Extra Deluxe Essential Handbook (Pokémon), Scholastic
Young adult
1. The Spirit Bares Its Teeth, Andrew Joseph White, Peachtree Teen
2. Divine Rivals, Rebecca Ross, Wednesday Books
3. This Winter, Alice Oseman, Scholastic Press
4. If He Had Been with Me, Laura Nowlin, Sourcebooks Fire
5. Nimona, ND Stevenson, Quill Tree Books
6. Foxglove, Adalyn Grace, Little, Brown Books for Young Readers
7. Phoebe’s Diary, Phoebe Wahl, Little, Brown Books for Young Readers
8. Legendborn (Indies Introduce), Tracy Deonn, Margaret K. McElderry Books
9. Her Radiant Curse, Elizabeth Lim, Knopf Books for Young Readers
10. Hell Followed with Us, Andrew Joseph White, Peachtree Teen
11. We Were Liars, E. Lockhart, Ember
12. Better Than the Movies, Lynn Painter, Simon & Schuster Books for Young Readers
13. Pride and Prejudice and Pittsburgh, Rachael Lippincott, Simon & Schuster Books for Young Readers
14. Girl in Pieces, Kathleen Glasgow, Ember
15. They Both Die at the End, Adam Silvera, Quill Tree Books
Children’s illustrated
1. Room on the Broom, Julia Donaldson, Axel Scheffler (Illus.), Dial Books
2. Taylor Swift: A Little Golden Book Biography, Wendy Loggia, Elisa Chavarri (Illus.), Golden Books
3. Goodnight Moon, Margaret Wise Brown, Clement Hurd (Illus.), Harper
4. Boo! Bluey’s Halloween: A Magnet Book, Penguin Young Readers Licenses
5. The Very Hungry Caterpillar, Eric Carle, World of Eric Carle
6. Bluey: The Pool, Penguin Young Readers
7. Where the Wild Things Are, Maurice Sendak, Harper
8. Blueberries for Sal, Robert McCloskey, Puffin
9. Bluey: Barky Boats, Penguin Young Readers
10. Peekaboo: Pumpkin, Camilla Reid, Ingela P. Arrhenius (Illus.), Candlewick Press
11. Chicka Chicka Boom Boom, Bill Martin, John Archambault, Lois Ehlert (Illus.), Little Simon
12. Eek! Halloween!, Sandra Boynton, Boynton Bookworks
13. Brown Bear, Brown Bear, What Do You See?, Bill Martin Jr., Eric Carle (Illus.), Henry Holt and Co. BYR
14. Hot Dog, Doug Salati, Knopf Books for Young Readers
15. Good Night, Gorilla, Peggy Rathmann, G.P. Putnam’s Sons Books for Young Readers
Children’s series
1. Dog Man, Dav Pilkey, Graphix
2. Elephant & Piggie, Mo Willems, Hyperion
3. The Inheritance Games, Jennifer Lynn Barnes, Little, Brown Books for Young Readers
4. The Summer I Turned Pretty, Jenny Han, Simon & Schuster Books for Young Readers
5. Wings of Fire, Tui T. Sutherland, Mike Holmes (Illus.), Scholastic
6. Hooky, Míriam Bonastre Tur, Clarion Books
7. Diary of a Wimpy Kid, Jeff Kinney, Amulet
8. The Bad Guys, Aaron Blabey, Scholastic
9. The Hunger Games, Suzanne Collins, Scholastic
10. Magic Tree House, Mary Pope Osborne, Sal Murdocca (Illus.), Random House Books for Young Readers