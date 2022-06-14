Got mice? It might be time to try an eco-friendly solution: Working cats.
Working cats are healthy but independent cats available to community members looking for natural pest deterrents. A working cat will help keep your property rodent free for the price of daily cat food.
Dubuque Regional Humane Society is seeking adopters with a barn, outbuilding, shed, business, warehouse or other shelter for working cats.
DRHS recognizes that traditional family homes aren’t for every cat. The majority of the cats available for adoption through our working cat program are accustomed to living outside or are under-socialized.
Most likely, these cats will not approach humans or solicit their attention. For the most part, these cats will come out at night and help keep your property free of rodents.
However, some might just take a longer time to trust humans enough to allow social interaction. One working cat adopter took home six cats to help control the mice that were taking over his property. Within a few months, in addition to a rodent-free barn, the adopter was able to pet the cats and even hold two of them. Needless to say, he is very happy with his decision to adopt working cats.
Just like any cats available for traditional adoption, working cats have been spayed or neutered, vaccinated, dewormed, treated for fleas and ticks, FIV/FeLV tested and microchipped.
Adopters are provided with a relocation crate outfitted with food and water bowls, a hiding box and litter pan and acclimation instructions to increase the likelihood the cats will remain close to their new home.
To ensure the new cats don’t immediately run away, the DRHS recommends keeping them confined to their relocation crates inside the new shelter for about two to four weeks. During this time, cats are able to learn where their new home is, where the food is and who delivers it.
Cats are quick to learn that the sound of their human’s voice means food is on its way. Cats who are familiar with their owner and know they’ll always be provided with a daily meal are much less likely to leave their new home for greener pastures once released.
Interested? Stop by or call DRHS to meet available working cats. Our staff is available to answer any questions.
Adopters are required to provide the cats with food, water, shelter and any necessary veterinary care.
Next, complete an adoption application, and soon after, head home with your new employees. The best part? The working cat program is sponsored, so there are no adoption fees.
Since its start in 2018, the DRHS working cat program has found forever homes for nearly 300 cats who might not have had the chance at adoption. Adopting a working cat is truly a lifesaving endeavor.
