The Moonlighters

After a year off due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Music in the Gardens will continue through August at the Dubuque Arboretum and Botanical Gardens, 3800 Arboretum Drive.

The Moonlighters will perform a fusion of rock, Motown, pop and country tonight at 6:30 in the Packard Pavilion.

The concert is free, and attendees are invited to bring lawn chair and blankets, as well as a picnic.

The concert is presented by the Dubuque Arts Council.

For the full lineup, visit dubuquearboretum.net/special-events/music-in-the-gardens.

