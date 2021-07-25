Sorry, an error occurred.
The Moonlighters
After a year off due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Music in the Gardens will continue through August at the Dubuque Arboretum and Botanical Gardens, 3800 Arboretum Drive.
The Moonlighters will perform a fusion of rock, Motown, pop and country tonight at 6:30 in the Packard Pavilion.
The concert is free, and attendees are invited to bring lawn chair and blankets, as well as a picnic.
The concert is presented by the Dubuque Arts Council.
For the full lineup, visit dubuquearboretum.net/special-events/music-in-the-gardens.
