A pallet of hand sanitizer here, a 24-pack of jumbo-sized tushy tissue there ...
Fueled by uncertainty or that sweet rush of endorphins experienced by getting something new, it’s fair to say that in the early days of our first widespread global pandemic, some of us might have gone a little overboard.
For me, it was the purchase of multiple cozy shirts and yoga pants. Working from home, it seemed logical at the time. But now, I wonder what I was thinking when I decided to buy nine new tops — comfortable enough to work in but nice enough for those inevitable Zoom meetings — in the first week of pandemic pandemonium.
I also bought a huge bottle of 99% alcohol, coupled with an equally huge bottle of aloe and essential oil to make my own hand sanitizer. Another Pinterest dream lost.
For awhile, my household also contained ONE extra family-sized stash of toilet paper that my husband didn’t allow us to bust into, “just in case.” (We did eventually have to break it out, thanks to those who thought they needed to buy dozens of them.)
But I’m far from alone.
According to Amazon.com, the online company boasted its largest profit in its 26-year history during the pandemic, bringing 175,000 new employees on board and seeing revenue jump 40% from the prior year to $88.9 billion. This accounted for everything from people stocking up on baking ingredients to groceries, face masks, gloves ... and a few other not-so-essential items.
Whether it was rolls upon rolls of TP or something else, we asked tri-state readers to share some of their most regretful buys during the pandemic.
Here are a few:
A big box of yeast
Lynn Gaber saw the rise of kitchen time in her future — a big rise.
Having time on her hands to spend hours on the rising process, as well as recipes she had stashed away, the Galena, Ill., resident became the not-so-proud owner of a pound of yeast.
In her defense, availability was a factor.
“I use yeast all year but didn’t really need a pound of it,” Gaber said. “That’s all I could find. Lots of yeast dough in my future.”
All hail the Tiger King
Courtney Goodendorf, of Dubuque, confessed to hopping on the “Tiger King” bandwagon.
The Netflix documentary dropped on March 20 last year, just as the country was beginning to grapple with the effects of COVID-19. The timing made it instantly binge-worthy among viewers.
It also inspired a wave of merchandise — some of which found a happy new home with Goodendorf.
Among the memorabilia, she bought a koozie and a pink T-shirt with tiger that read, “Hey all you cool cats and kittens.”
“I also bought a flower crown,” Goodendorf said. “I may not have been sober.”
Masking up
With face masks remaining a requirement in public, many residents have found themselves with an ample assortment.
For Wendy Hinman and her husband David, of Dubuque, that wasn’t necessarily on purpose.
“Before we knew what masks to get, we got a couple (4) KN95 masks, as well as a package of blue surgical masks,” Hinman said. “Then, we heard that there was a shortage of these, so we searched for alternatives.”
Hinman turned to online resources to purchase additional masks for herself and her husband; however, when they arrived, they didn’t fit.
“We ordered the same masks in a larger size, and that didn’t work out either,” she said. “So, we bought a different type and brand, along with the filters to go with them. I don’t know what we will do with all these masks in the future. My husband might be OK wearing his Jets face mask for the next decade. I might make a cat toy with mine or maybe a miniature flag or glue it onto my French horn case.”
Ramen — good for any meal
Why buy one case of emergency Ramen noodles when you could buy three?
That was the reasoning Brittany Galle went for when she made her big purchase. Well, that and the possibility of an apocalypse.
“My husband said we’d need this in the event of an apocalypse,” said the Dubuque resident, with a laugh.
Stir fry party at her place.