The holidays are here. Have you gotten gifts for your four-legged family members? Consider these gift ideas and cautions.
Chews: There are many options for chewable treat fun for your canine companions, especially around the holidays. Many companies will make special products with a particular holiday theme; however, don’t be drawn in by the adorable shapes and colors of those elaborate rawhides. The more twists, turns and decorations there are also means that more chemicals, dyes and glues were used to make that rawhide into those shapes. The rawhide in many of these products doesn’t break down well, and your dog might be at risk of choking or blockages.
Treats: It can be tempting to get new treats for your pet to try. As with people, you need to be careful and give them in moderation. Eating too much of a new or particularly rich treat can cause an upset stomach or even pancreatitis, a potentially life-threatening inflammation of the pancreas.
Toys: With all of the activity of the holidays, it can be easy to get distracted and not watch how your dogs and cats play with their new toys. Look for unanticipated issues with parts that your pet might gnaw at and break off or seams that might be weak.
Collars and harnesses: The holidays are a great time to check your pet’s collars. Collars should fit snug around the neck, but you should be able to comfortably slip a finger underneath. Harnesses should fit so as to not limit your pet’s ability to move normally.
ID tags and microchips: Identification is not only fancy but also important. Are your pet’s tags up-to-date and legible? Consider getting an identification tag that fits snug and flat with the collar so as to not dangle and be more at risk for getting caught or falling off. How about giving your pet a gift of permanent ID with a microchip? Your vet can help with getting that placed and getting it registered. Is your pet already microchipped? Your vet can scan your pet to make sure it is working and can direct you on how to make sure it is registered correctly.
Beds: A new place to relax is a great gift for any pet. Make sure to choose a product with a durable and washable exterior. Memory foam and orthopedic pads can be beneficial, especially for older pets.
New water bowls: Do you have a water fountain for your cat? If not, that is the perfect gift. Water fountains have been shown to decrease the likelihood of your cat developing bladder and kidney problems.
Training and learning: Consider expanding your pet’s skills. Invest in additional training classes, books and other resources. Training with your pets will not only improve their skills and engage their brains, but it also will help make your connection with them even more special.
Invest in your pet’s health: Do your pets need a dental cleaning? Do you have the preventatives you need to help keep them parasite-free? Are they coming due for several vaccines this year? Have they had any well-pet bloodwork evaluated lately? Consider setting aside the money you’d spend on gifts toward your pets’ health care. This will help with your budget, as well as with your pets’ health, and hopefully, make sure they will share many more holidays with you.
Don’t forget the less fortunate pets: We all feel bad for those who can’t be with family and friends for the holidays. Consider a donation to a local animal shelter or rescue to help those homeless pets for the holidays. Animal shelters have wish lists of items that they need, and gifts of those things are hugely appreciated. Consider matching the cost of the gifts you have given your pets in a donation toward helping those pets that are not as fortunate as your own.