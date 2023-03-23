 If your birthday is today: Be the one to start something new. Make it impossible for anyone to stop you from exceeding your expectations. Make decisions based on your emotions, intuition and what you stand to gain.

ARIES (March 21-April 19) Step outside your comfort zone. Refuse to let anyone interfere. Set your sights on your ultimate goal and keep your dreams secret.

