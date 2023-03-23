If your birthday is today: Be the one to start something new. Make it impossible for anyone to stop you from exceeding your expectations. Make decisions based on your emotions, intuition and what you stand to gain.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) Step outside your comfort zone. Refuse to let anyone interfere. Set your sights on your ultimate goal and keep your dreams secret.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) Make your voice heard. Showing enthusiasm, dedication and passion for something that matters to you will be contagious. Reach out to people who share your sentiments.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) Chase your dreams. Be upfront about your intentions, and you will gain trust and respect. Compromise will help resolve an emotionally fraught issue.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) Work on trying to change yourself instead of others. Arguments will not help you, but heartfelt talks, honesty and a fair mind will work wonders.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) You have more going for you than you realize. Once you put your knowledge and effort into what matters, everything will fall into place.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) Open your mind and heart, and something good will transpire. Connect with people offering insight. Romance will enhance your life.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) Sort through any money issues with a partner. Get your house in order and pave the way to better relationships and a stress-free life.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) Offer creative solutions and practical applications. Set high standards and live by the rules. Love is heading your way.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) Take a rain check if something makes you feel uncomfortable. Focus on what matters. Make your actions count.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) Take a moment to evaluate what's unfolding around you. Make personal changes that will allow you to see your options.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) You have the drive required to reach your goal. Refuse to let anyone get in your way. Protect your health and financial well-being.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) Choose a healthier lifestyle. Consider spending more time doing physical activities you enjoy and eating nourishing foods that will help you gain strength and boost your ego.
