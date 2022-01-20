'Freedom Riders'

“Freedom Riders” will be performed as part of University of Dubuque’s Live at Heritage Center Performing Arts Series at 7:30 p.m. Monday, Jan. 31.

Event: “Freedom Riders,” Live at Heritage Center Performing Arts Series.

Time/date: 7:30 p.m. Monday, Jan. 31.

Site: John and Alice Butler Hall, Heritage Center, University of Dubuque.

Cost: Starting at $16 for the general public; starting at $11 for UD faculty and staff, alumni, parents of current UD students, military affiliated and veterans; first ticket free for UD students, with additional tickets starting at $11. Ticket prices increase by $5 at midnight the day of the event. Tickets can be purchased from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 90 minutes prior to events at the Farber Box Office, Heritage Center, University of Dubuque, 2255 Bennett St.; by calling 563-585-SHOW; or by visiting www.dbq.edu/heritagecenter.

  • “Freedom Riders” is a play, with original songs and music, from Mad River Theater Works. It is set in 1961, when bus lines and cities throughout the South enforced a rigid system of separating Black and White citizens. The Freedom Riders — made up of Black and White Americans — decided to travel together on buses that crossed state lines purposefully disregarding the segregation practices.
  • Mad River Theater Works is an Ohio-based acclaimed touring ensemble that creates plays with music for families and young audiences based on American history and folklore.
  • “Freedom Riders” is part of UD’s Captain Robert L. Martin Black Heritage Tribute program.

