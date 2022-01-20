Event: “Freedom Riders,” Live at Heritage Center Performing Arts Series.
Time/date: 7:30 p.m. Monday, Jan. 31.
Site: John and Alice Butler Hall, Heritage Center, University of Dubuque.
Cost: Starting at $16 for the general public; starting at $11 for UD faculty and staff, alumni, parents of current UD students, military affiliated and veterans; first ticket free for UD students, with additional tickets starting at $11. Ticket prices increase by $5 at midnight the day of the event. Tickets can be purchased from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 90 minutes prior to events at the Farber Box Office, Heritage Center, University of Dubuque, 2255 Bennett St.; by calling 563-585-SHOW; or by visiting www.dbq.edu/heritagecenter.
“Freedom Riders” is a play, with original songs and music, from Mad River Theater Works. It is set in 1961, when bus lines and cities throughout the South enforced a rigid system of separating Black and White citizens. The Freedom Riders — made up of Black and White Americans — decided to travel together on buses that crossed state lines purposefully disregarding the segregation practices.
Mad River Theater Works is an Ohio-based acclaimed touring ensemble that creates plays with music for families and young audiences based on American history and folklore.
“Freedom Riders” is part of UD’s Captain Robert L. Martin Black Heritage Tribute program.