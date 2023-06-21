Linus Pauling, a molecular biologist who is the only person to have won two unshared Nobel Prizes — one for Chemistry (1954) and one for Peace (1962), once said, “I believe that you can, by taking some simple and inexpensive measures, extend your life and your years of well-being. My most important recommendation is that you take vitamins every day in optimum amounts, to supplement the vitamins you receive in your food.”
Research is solid in its support for this approach to health. The latest? A study called COSMOS-Web reveals that, overall, people who take a multivitamin daily have a brain age that is more than three years younger than those who take a placebo — and if the folks taking the supplement have cardiovascular disease, as around 75% of Americans from age 60 to 79 do, it’s even more beneficial. That may be because it reduces vascular inflammation or plaque or slows its accumulation.
For even better results, I believe in taking a multivitamin-multimineral supplement along with some omega-3 DHA. That fills in deficiencies in your diet and offers the most complete protection of your brain, immune system, organ systems and skin. (You take half a multi-pill in the morning and half in the evening to maintain steady levels of nutrients.)
You want your nutrition based on a mainly plant-based diet that delivers complex phytonutrients. Then, look for supplements that supply levels of nutrients that are near or close to their Recommended Daily Allowance — not mega doses. And ask your doc if you have any contraindications.