As our relationship matures into its second year, my partner Michael and I are easing into cohabitation territory. And I’m starting to get snippy.
I think it’s a defensive reaction to a sense of domestic invasion.
The first battle is fought about the dishes.
The other day, Michael stood before a soapy sink, hand-washing disposable plastic bowls — the kind from microwave meals that I repurpose for feeding my cats.
They are fussy eaters and invariably refuse to clean their plates (a feline version of rejecting their broccoli).
I leave their food out overnight in hopes they will have a change of heart. They mince away, leaving me to dispose of the now-crunchy shreds of Fancy Feast.
I let the bowls soak in the sink during the work day. That evening, I give them a final swish, then scoop out some more goop for their dinner.
Michael disrupted this daily cycle.
“Your sink is full, and I can’t use it,” he complained. “It’s gross to be around.”
“You don’t need to wash them. You’re wasting your time.”
I felt a tinge of cruelty.
“Would you wash a cast iron skillet?” I needled.
“Well, I’d want to get the dried food off.”
“No, you never use soap on a cast iron skillet. Look it up on the internet.”
I took his error as a sign that I could discount everything he had said or would say in the future.
Michael finished drying a stack of Tupperware he had scrubbed.
He opened a cabinet door and a precariously balanced tower of plastic containers collapsed.
“You need to organize this,” he said.
Whatever.
My huffiness is a recent phenomenon.
For months I had griped that Michael and I rarely spent time together, going so far as to calculate that it amounted to just 7% of our weekly waking hours.
I filled my time with other people to avoid missing him. The dissonance between what I wanted and the actual conditions felt icy.
Now my apartment is becoming a shared space, and I can’t stand the tuna pate he eats for dinner, straight out of the can.
Michael loads the dishwasher with heavily soiled items on the top rack instead of the bottom and pours himself a drink in a new cup instead of the one he used a few hours prior. Apparently, during the 30 seconds the first made contact with his lips, it became soiled.
I never thought of Michael’s habits as annoyances. We plan on moving in together, but I have insisted from the beginning that we delay this milestone as long as possible.
Let’s ease into it like a hot Jacuzzi, I think, then I can hide my petulance until it’s too late for you to jump ship.
I do have some redeeming qualities though. I spent weeks planning a trip to Hawaii and dragged Michael up to the summit of a 14,000-foot volcano that resembles the rusty surface of Mars. Sure, the hypoxia was tiresome, but we giggled a lot.
I tolerate his snoring and he, my sleep talking. He cleans out the gallons of milk I purchase and I empty his $5.99 Greek yogurt when I tiptoe to the fridge for a midnight snack.
We roll our eyes. Michael resumes watching “Saturday Night Live” in the living room and I, seated in our insufferable kitchen, begin to type.