Actor Patrick Dewane will return virtually to University of Dubuque Heritage Center for Live(stream) with Heritage Center at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 17, at @UDBQMedia on YouTube.
Dewane will perform excerpts from a sequel to “The Accidental Hero,” set in World War II at Christmas.
In 2017, Dewane performed his multimedia one-man show, “The Accidental Hero,” at Heritage Center. The performance brought to life archival material Dewane found in his late grandfather’s basement.
In the sequel, a soldier finds Christmas peace in the middle of a battlefield. Another soldier dresses as Santa Claus and, 30 years later, is a hero in Europe. In Minnesota, a furry green cartoon character finds magic in a Mayo Clinic hospital visit.
Live(stream) with Heritage Center is an opportunity for viewers to meet the artists behind the performances through Heritage Center’s social media. The series features interviews by Heritage Center staff with special guest artists and live presentations. Each episode is approximately 45 minutes.
It can be viewed at @UDBQMedia on YouTube. Donations can be made through the Friends of Heritage Center at www.dbq.edu/HeritageCenter/BecomeaFriendofHeritageCenter.
To request a link to a Live(stream) with Heritage Center episode, call 563-589-3432.