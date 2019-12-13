A powerful drama about the crumbling of a marriage is heartbreakingly portrayed in Netflix’s “Marriage Story.”
Charlie and Nicole fight for the well-being of their son in the midst of a legal nightmare as they traverse a divorce.
The film stars Scarlett Johansson, Adam Driver, Laura Dern, Alan Alda, Ray Liotta and Azhy Robertson. It’s written and directed by Noah Baumbach.
Johansson and Driver give some of the most emotionally invested performances of the year.
Johansson rarely has been given the opportunity to play an ordinary woman onscreen. She gives a multidimensional performance that’s equal parts sympathetic and conflicting.
The same goes for Driver, who I would argue steals the show. Best known as playing the conflicted Kylo Ren in “Star Wars,” he’s given a more down-to-earth role here.
Johansson’s and Driver’s characters have their respective flaws as human beings, and the film doesn’t shy away from them. It’s the nuanced character development and realistic dialogue that make the performances feel more like real life.
There’s a particular fight scene between the two near the third act that solidifies Driver as my pick for best actor come Oscar season. I haven’t seen acting this believable all year; it’s breathtaking to watch.
Baumbach directs the film like a stage play. With long takes of extended dialogue, as well as downplayed, yet potent, cinematography, the film achieves a realistic feel that most films don’t have. He positions the actors to achieve their maximum potential.
The supporting cast is stellar. Dern is relishing in her role as a lawyer for Nicole. The legal angle of the story showcases the difficulty of the family dynamic amid trying circumstance.
Robertson is the anchor of the story. As the child torn between his divorced parents, the viewer experiences all of the intense emotions that the family feels.
The brilliance of the film is that it isn’t showy. There’s only one scene where there’s a loud and obvious argument. It’s the scenes where characters hold back their feelings or display a small look that communicate all of the impact that the audience needs to connect the dots.
“Marriage Story’ is a flawless filmmaking triumph. The story feels everyday, but the emotional impact is high stakes. Sporting pitch-perfect directing and some of my favorite lead performances of the year, the film is a must-watch for any film fan.
I give “Marriage Story” 5 stars out of 5. “Marriage Story” is rated R and runs for 2 hours and 16 minutes. It’s now streaming on Netflix.