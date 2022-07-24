Lately, I identify with Charlie Brown, who sat bolt upright in bed to observe, “My anxieties have anxieties.”
Like many of us wandering around the planet, I’ve been gob smacked, grief struck, dead broke, lovelorn, remorseful and in a fat mood — but up until now in my golden years, rarely anxious.
To calm my anxiety, I’ve tried tai chi, meditation, warm milk and, like Charlie Brown, my “tranquility” (ha) blanket in a calming gray. (The blanket gets me to sleep, but it doesn’t keep me there. At least my dog loves it.)
Unfortunately, my 3 a.m. dreads are punctual as a Swiss train, rolling in to ask: Does the maintenance light in my Honda signify that I will die in a fiery crash en route to Larry the repair guy? Did my offhand comment offend a friend? Do I have undiagnosed COVID-19, and have I given it to a precious grandchild? By the way, how much has my 401(k) plummeted? Dare I peek?
Next comes guilt, which makes me wonder how I can be anxious when I have enough dough, many interests, more loyal friends than I deserve, wonderful kids and grandkids, plenty of leisure and a first-class husband.
Meanwhile, my anxiety has become best buddies with my forgetfulness. My brain whirls like a gerbil on steroids.
Is today the day I scheduled a haircut? Is lunch with a friend Thursday or Friday? I’ve succumbed to a grandma’s little helper pill to keep anxiety at bay but this brings up new worries. Um, did I take that pill already? Should I be taking it anyway? What if I have undiagnosed COVID-19 and have given it to a precious grandchild? Hooboy.
Although it feels like it in the wee small hours of the morning, I’m not alone. The World Health Organization reports that globally, the pandemic has triggered a 25 percent increase in anxiety and depression.
I try to keep a sense of humor by listening to the Rolling Stones’ song “19th Nervous Breakdown” and Bobby McFerrin’s “Don’t Worry, Be Happy.” I also keep in mind Audrey Hepburn’s favorite saying: “Don’t fret; it will happen differently anyway.”
At night, I comfort myself with everything from warm milk to cuddling with my dog to remembering The Sermon on the Mount: “Take therefore no thought for the morrow: for the morrow shall take thought for the things of itself. Sufficient unto the day is the evil thereof.” In other words, focus on today.
For perspective, I turn to Winston Churchill: “Everyone remembers the remark of the old man at the point of death, that his life had been full of troubles — most of which never happened.”
Readers, if you care to share, I am anxious to hear about your anxiety.
Christian, a former Dubuquer, is an Ames, Iowa, writer. Email her at
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.