When the Tampa Bay Buccaneers played their first NFL season in 1976, they won zip — 14 straight losses. They lost the first 12 games in their second season, too! But by 2002, they turned it around, winning Super Bowl XXXVII. We hope you can turn your losing seasons around that well — and a whole lot more quickly.
A study published in the Journal of the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics found that most of you need to sharpen your game — and your diet — if you want to lower your risk for cancer. The researchers say 63% to 70% of you are not making it to the goal line when it comes to eating enough fruits, vegetables and whole grains, and about 90% don’t even make a first down when it comes to reaching the recommended 30 grams of fiber every day.
But there’s hope for a victory: You can win if you follow these 10 recommendations for a cancer-fighting diet. Be a healthy weight and physically active; eat a diet rich in whole grains, vegetables, fruits and beans; limit red and processed meats (we say cut them out entirely!); limit sugar-sweetened drinks (ditto); limit alcohol and fast/processed foods high in fats, starches and sugars; and depend on food to get your nutrients. Anyone who has had cancer is urged to follow these guidelines as well. Extra points: You’ll reduce your risk for high blood pressure, stroke, cardiovascular disease and obesity as well as cancer.