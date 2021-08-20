The video-game simulation of “Free Guy” proves to be a fun and wholesome experience.
Guy is a bank teller whose world dramatically shifts when he discovers he’s a nonplayable-character in a video game. He breaks the game’s algorithm and takes matters into his hands.
The film stars Ryan Reynolds, Jodie Comer, Lil Rel Howery, Joe Keery, Utkarsh Ambudkar and Taika Waititi. It’s directed by Shawn Levy.
“Free Guy” distinguishes itself as one of the better movies involving a video game plot. Thanks to some some eye-catching and ambitious visuals, “Free Guy” often soars.
Reynolds steals the show by giving an energetic and infectious performance. He has ample opportunity to flex his strong comedic muscles. His positive energy always finds a way to rub off. He cements the movie as a feel-good watch from start to finish.
Comer is a terrific pairing with Reynolds, as well. I really liked how their relationship develops. With Comer being a playable character unlike Reynolds, it adds some interesting depth to their dynamic. She also has a few moments where her comedic talent shines.
Keery’s dynamic with Comer is another acting highlight. While Reynolds interacts with Comer’s video game character, Keery interacts with her human likeness in the real world. There’s an endearing will-they-won’t-they dynamic to their relationship that worked well, too.
Unfortunately, a couple of the supporting players drag the movie down. I was most disappointed with the inclusion of Waititi as the antagonist. I love his strange sense of humor in his films, but it doesn’t translate here.
His performance feels way too dumbed-down for general audiences. His quirky sensibilities are replaced with dumb and annoying kiddie humor. They dropped the ball with this character, as well as his programmer sidekick, played by Ambudkar. He delivers an awkward performance that misses the mark.
There’s a brute character molded after Reynolds’ likeness who gets introduced in the third act that is severely unnecessary. The messy CGI and poor attempts at humor are a major turnoff.
Despite some of the side characters and their lack of humor, the movie isn’t bogged down too much. Reynolds has a blast in the role. The zany video game action and visuals are super entertaining and definitely the main reason to see the movie. There are some hilarious cameos sprinkled throughout that steal some scenes, as well.
“Free Guy” is a wild ride with a lot of heart. This is a definite crowd-pleaser and surely one of the most purely fun movies of the year. Reynolds’ infectious energy is almost impossible to not enjoy. Most of all, it’s a sheer visual treat with a lot of classic game references to pick out.
I give “Free Guy” 3.75 stars out of 5. The film is rated PG-13 and runs for 1 hour and 55 minutes. It’s playing only in theaters.