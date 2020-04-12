HARDCOVER FICTION
1. The Glass Hotel, Emily St.John Mandel, Knopf
2. The Mirror & the Light, Hilary Mantel, Holt
3. The Night Watchman, Louise Erdrich, Harper
4. Writers & Lovers, Lily King, Grove Press
5. The Dutch House, Ann Patchett, Harper
6. Where the Crawdads Sing, Delia Owens, Putnam
7. American Dirt, Jeanine Cummins, Flatiron Books
8. The City We Became, N.K. Jemisin, Orbit
9. Valentine, Elizabeth Wetmore, Harper
10. My Dark Vanessa, Kate Elizabeth Russell, Morrow
11. Such a Fun Age (An Indies Introduce Title), Kiley Reid, Putnam
12. Deacon King Kong, James McBride, Riverhead Books
13. In Five Years, Rebecca Serle, Atria
14. The Giver of Stars, Jojo Moyes, Pamela Dorman Books
15. The Boy from the Woods, Harlan Coben, Grand Central
HARDCOVER NONFICTION
1. The Splendid and the Vile, Erik Larson, Crown
2. Untamed, Glennon Doyle, The Dial Press
3. The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse, Charlie Mackesy, HarperOne
4. Educated (An Indies Introduce Title), Tara Westover, Random House
5. Talking to Strangers, Malcolm Gladwell, Little Brown
6. Nothing Fancy, Alison Roman, Clarkson Potter
7. Front Row at the Trump Show, Jonathan Karl, Dutton
8. Nobody Will Tell You This But Me, Bess Kalb, Knopf
9. The Body, Bill Bryson, Doubleday
10. How to Be an Artist, Jerry Saltz, Riverhead Books
11. Recollections of My Nonexistence, Rebecca Solnit, Viking
12. The Yellow House, Sarah M. Broom, Grove Press
13. Maybe You Should Talk to Someone, Lori Gottlieb, Houghton Mifflin Harcourt
14. How to Do Nothing, Jenny Odell, Melville House
15. Lady in Waiting, Anne Glenconner, Hachette Books
TRADE PAPERBACK FICTION
1. Little Fires Everywhere, Celeste Ng, Penguin
2. The Overstory, Richard Powers, Norton
3. Normal People, Sally Rooney, Hogarth
4. Daisy Jones & The Six, Taylor Jenkins Reid, Ballantine
5. Station Eleven, Emily St. John Mandel, Vintage
6. The Tattooist of Auschwitz, Heather Morris, Harper
7. A Gentleman in Moscow, Amor Towles, Penguin
8. Wolf Hall, Hilary Mantel, Picador
9. Girl, Woman, Other, Bernardine Evaristo, Grove Press/Black Cat
10. American Spy, Lauren Wilkinson, Random House
11. The Woman in the Window, A.J. Finn, Morrow
12. The Island of Sea Women, Lisa See, Scribner
13. The River, Peter Heller, Vintage
14. The Plague, Albert Camus, Vintage
15. Red, White & Royal Blue, Casey McQuiston, St. Martin’s Griffin
TRADE PAPERBACK NONFICTION
1. Wow, No Thank You, Samantha Irby, Vintage
2. Say Nothing, Patrick Radden Keefe, Anchor
3. A Woman of No Importance, Sonia Purnell, Penguin
4. Braiding Sweetgrass, Robin Wall Kimmerer, Milkweed Editions
5. Sapiens, Yuval Noah Harari, Harper Perennial
6. Born a Crime, Trevor Noah, Spiegel & Grau
7. Leadership: In Turbulent Times, Doris Kearns Goodwin, S&S
8. The Library Book, Susan Orlean, S&S
9. Midnight in Chernobyl, Adam Higginbotham, S&S
10. Inheritance, Dani Shapiro, Anchor
11. Just Mercy, Bryan Stevenson, Spiegel & Grau
12. HBR’s 10 Must Reads on Mental Toughness, Harvard Business Review Press
13. Bad Blood, John Carreyrou, Vintage
14. D-Day Girls, Sarah Rose, Broadway Books
15. The Great Influenza: The Story of the Deadliest Pandemic in History, John M. Barry, Penguin
MASS MARKET
1. The Flight Attendant, Chris Bohjalian, Vintage
2. The Reckoning, John Grisham, Dell
3. Little Fires Everywhere, Celeste Ng, Penguin
4. Tom Clancy Oath of Office, Marc Cameron, Berkley
5. Dune, Frank Herbert, Ace
6. Liar Liar, James Patterson, Candice Fox, Grand Central
7. Camino Island, John Grisham, Dell
8. Celtic Empire, Clive Cussler, Dirk Cussler, Putnam
9. The Couple Next Door, Shari Lapena, Penguin
10. 1984, George Orwell, Signet
EARLY & MIDDLE GRADE READERS
1. The Miraculous Journey of Edward Tulane, Kate DiCamillo, Bagram Ibatoulline (Illus.), Candlewick
2. New Kid, Jerry Craft, Harper
3. Guts, Raina Telgemeier, Graphix
4. Prairie Lotus, Linda Sue Park, Clarion Books
5. The One and Only Ivan, Katherine Applegate, Patricia Castelao (Illus.), Harper
6. The Magician’s Elephant, Kate DiCamillo, Yoko Tanaka (Illus.), Candlewick
7. Charlotte’s Web, E.B. White, Harper
8. Because of Winn-Dixie, Kate DiCamillo, Candlewick
9. Raymie Nightingale, Kate DiCamillo, Candlewick
10. InvestiGators, John Patrick Green, First Second
11. The Phantom Tollbooth, Norton Juster, Jules Feiffer (Illus.), Yearling
12. Smile, Raina Telgemeier, Graphix
13. The Tale of Despereaux, Kate DiCamillo, Timothy Basil Ering (Illus.), Candlewick
14. Hatchet, Gary Paulsen, Drew Willis (Illus.), Simon & Schuster Books for Young Readers
15. Bug Boys, Laura Knetzger, Random House Graphic
YOUNG ADULT
1. Stamped: Racism, Antiracism, and You, Jason Reynolds, Ibram X. Kendi, Little, Brown Books for Young Readers
2. One of Us Is Lying, Karen M. McManus, Delacorte Press
3. One of Us Is Next, Karen M. McManus, Delacorte Press
4. The Book Thief, Markus Zusak, Knopf Books for Young Readers
5. Dragon Hoops, Gene Luen Yang, First Second
6. The Hate U Give, Angie Thomas, Balzer + Bray
7. The Fountains of Silence, Ruta Sepetys, Philomel Books
8. Chain of Gold, Cassandra Clare, Margaret K. McElderry Books
9. American Royals, Katharine McGee, Random House Books for Young Readers
10. Yes No Maybe So, Becky Albertalli, Aisha Saeed, Balzer + Bray
11. A Good Girl’s Guide to Murder, Holly Jackson, Delacorte Press
12. The Prince and the Dressmaker, Jen Wang, First Second
13. The Outsiders, S.E. Hinton, Speak
14. Almost American Girl: An Illustrated Memoir, Robin Ha, Balzer + Bray
15. The Giver, Lois Lowry, HMH Books for Young Readers
CHILDREN’S ILLUSTRATED
1. The Good Egg Presents: The Great Eggscape!, Jory John, Pete Oswald (Illus.), Harper
2. Don’t Let the Pigeon Drive the Bus!, Mo Willems, Hyperion
3. Dragons Love Tacos, Adam Rubin, Daniel Salmieri (Illus.), Dial
4. In a Jar, Deborah Marcero, G.P. Putnam’s Sons Books for Young Readers
5. Grandma’s Gardens, Hillary Clinton, Chelsea Clinton, Carme Lemniscates (Illus.), Philomel Books
6. The Very Hungry Caterpillar, Eric Carle, Putnam
7. Pete the Cat: Five Little Bunnies, James Dean, Kimberly Dean, Harper
8. The Box Turtle, Vanessa Roeder, Dial Books
9. Llama Llama Easter Egg, Anna Dewdney, Viking Books for Young Readers
10. Goodnight Moon, Margaret Wise Brown, Clement Hurd (Illus.), Harper
11. The Day the Crayons Quit, Drew Daywalt, Oliver Jeffers (Illus.), Philomel
12. Little Blue Truck’s Springtime, Alice Schertle, Jill McElmurry (Illus.), HMH Books for Young Readers
13. Peanut Goes for the Gold, Jonathan Van Ness, Gillian Reid (Illus.), Harper
14. Pete the Cat: Big Easter Adventure, James Dean, Kimberly Dean, Harper
15. Brown Bear, Brown Bear, What Do You See?, Bill Martin, Eric Carle (Illus.), Henry Holt and Co. (BYR)
CHILDREN’S SERIES
1. Dog Man (hardcover), Dav Pilkey, Graphix
2. Harry Potter (hardcover and paperback), J.K. Rowling, Scholastic/Arthur A. Levine Books
3. Wings of Fire (hardcover and paperback), Tui T. Sutherland, Scholastic
4. Magic Tree House (hardcover and paperback), Mary Pope Osborne, Sal Murdocca (Illus.), Random House
5. Elephant & Piggie (hardcover), Mo Willems, Hyperion
6. The Bad Guys (hardcover and paperback), Aaron Blabey, Scholastic
7. Percy Jackson and the Olympians (hardcover and paperback), Rick Riordan, Hyperion
8. Who Was/Is ...? (paperback), Diane Bailey, et al., Penguin Workshop
9. Diary of a Wimpy Kid (hardcover), Jeff Kinney, Amulet
10. Mercy Watson (hardcover and paperback), Kate DiCamillo, Chris Van Dusen (Illus.), Candlewick