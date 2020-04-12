HARDCOVER FICTION

1. The Glass Hotel, Emily St.John Mandel, Knopf

2. The Mirror & the Light, Hilary Mantel, Holt

3. The Night Watchman, Louise Erdrich, Harper

4. Writers & Lovers, Lily King, Grove Press

5. The Dutch House, Ann Patchett, Harper

6. Where the Crawdads Sing, Delia Owens, Putnam

7. American Dirt, Jeanine Cummins, Flatiron Books

8. The City We Became, N.K. Jemisin, Orbit

9. Valentine, Elizabeth Wetmore, Harper

10. My Dark Vanessa, Kate Elizabeth Russell, Morrow

11. Such a Fun Age (An Indies Introduce Title), Kiley Reid, Putnam

12. Deacon King Kong, James McBride, Riverhead Books

13. In Five Years, Rebecca Serle, Atria

14. The Giver of Stars, Jojo Moyes, Pamela Dorman Books

15. The Boy from the Woods, Harlan Coben, Grand Central

HARDCOVER NONFICTION

1. The Splendid and the Vile, Erik Larson, Crown

2. Untamed, Glennon Doyle, The Dial Press

3. The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse, Charlie Mackesy, HarperOne

4. Educated (An Indies Introduce Title), Tara Westover, Random House

5. Talking to Strangers, Malcolm Gladwell, Little Brown

6. Nothing Fancy, Alison Roman, Clarkson Potter

7. Front Row at the Trump Show, Jonathan Karl, Dutton

8. Nobody Will Tell You This But Me, Bess Kalb, Knopf

9. The Body, Bill Bryson, Doubleday

10. How to Be an Artist, Jerry Saltz, Riverhead Books

11. Recollections of My Nonexistence, Rebecca Solnit, Viking

12. The Yellow House, Sarah M. Broom, Grove Press

13. Maybe You Should Talk to Someone, Lori Gottlieb, Houghton Mifflin Harcourt

14. How to Do Nothing, Jenny Odell, Melville House

15. Lady in Waiting, Anne Glenconner, Hachette Books

TRADE PAPERBACK FICTION

1. Little Fires Everywhere, Celeste Ng, Penguin

2. The Overstory, Richard Powers, Norton

3. Normal People, Sally Rooney, Hogarth

4. Daisy Jones & The Six, Taylor Jenkins Reid, Ballantine

5. Station Eleven, Emily St. John Mandel, Vintage

6. The Tattooist of Auschwitz, Heather Morris, Harper

7. A Gentleman in Moscow, Amor Towles, Penguin

8. Wolf Hall, Hilary Mantel, Picador

9. Girl, Woman, Other, Bernardine Evaristo, Grove Press/Black Cat

10. American Spy, Lauren Wilkinson, Random House

11. The Woman in the Window, A.J. Finn, Morrow

12. The Island of Sea Women, Lisa See, Scribner

13. The River, Peter Heller, Vintage

14. The Plague, Albert Camus, Vintage

15. Red, White & Royal Blue, Casey McQuiston, St. Martin’s Griffin

TRADE PAPERBACK NONFICTION

1. Wow, No Thank You, Samantha Irby, Vintage

2. Say Nothing, Patrick Radden Keefe, Anchor

3. A Woman of No Importance, Sonia Purnell, Penguin

4. Braiding Sweetgrass, Robin Wall Kimmerer, Milkweed Editions

5. Sapiens, Yuval Noah Harari, Harper Perennial

6. Born a Crime, Trevor Noah, Spiegel & Grau

7. Leadership: In Turbulent Times, Doris Kearns Goodwin, S&S

8. The Library Book, Susan Orlean, S&S

9. Midnight in Chernobyl, Adam Higginbotham, S&S

10. Inheritance, Dani Shapiro, Anchor

11. Just Mercy, Bryan Stevenson, Spiegel & Grau

12. HBR’s 10 Must Reads on Mental Toughness, Harvard Business Review Press

13. Bad Blood, John Carreyrou, Vintage

14. D-Day Girls, Sarah Rose, Broadway Books

15. The Great Influenza: The Story of the Deadliest Pandemic in History, John M. Barry, Penguin

MASS MARKET

1. The Flight Attendant, Chris Bohjalian, Vintage

2. The Reckoning, John Grisham, Dell

3. Little Fires Everywhere, Celeste Ng, Penguin

4. Tom Clancy Oath of Office, Marc Cameron, Berkley

5. Dune, Frank Herbert, Ace

6. Liar Liar, James Patterson, Candice Fox, Grand Central

7. Camino Island, John Grisham, Dell

8. Celtic Empire, Clive Cussler, Dirk Cussler, Putnam

9. The Couple Next Door, Shari Lapena, Penguin

10. 1984, George Orwell, Signet

EARLY & MIDDLE GRADE READERS

1. The Miraculous Journey of Edward Tulane, Kate DiCamillo, Bagram Ibatoulline (Illus.), Candlewick

2. New Kid, Jerry Craft, Harper

3. Guts, Raina Telgemeier, Graphix

4. Prairie Lotus, Linda Sue Park, Clarion Books

5. The One and Only Ivan, Katherine Applegate, Patricia Castelao (Illus.), Harper

6. The Magician’s Elephant, Kate DiCamillo, Yoko Tanaka (Illus.), Candlewick

7. Charlotte’s Web, E.B. White, Harper

8. Because of Winn-Dixie, Kate DiCamillo, Candlewick

9. Raymie Nightingale, Kate DiCamillo, Candlewick

10. InvestiGators, John Patrick Green, First Second

11. The Phantom Tollbooth, Norton Juster, Jules Feiffer (Illus.), Yearling

12. Smile, Raina Telgemeier, Graphix

13. The Tale of Despereaux, Kate DiCamillo, Timothy Basil Ering (Illus.), Candlewick

14. Hatchet, Gary Paulsen, Drew Willis (Illus.), Simon & Schuster Books for Young Readers

15. Bug Boys, Laura Knetzger, Random House Graphic

YOUNG ADULT

1. Stamped: Racism, Antiracism, and You, Jason Reynolds, Ibram X. Kendi, Little, Brown Books for Young Readers

2. One of Us Is Lying, Karen M. McManus, Delacorte Press

3. One of Us Is Next, Karen M. McManus, Delacorte Press

4. The Book Thief, Markus Zusak, Knopf Books for Young Readers

5. Dragon Hoops, Gene Luen Yang, First Second

6. The Hate U Give, Angie Thomas, Balzer + Bray

7. The Fountains of Silence, Ruta Sepetys, Philomel Books

8. Chain of Gold, Cassandra Clare, Margaret K. McElderry Books

9. American Royals, Katharine McGee, Random House Books for Young Readers

10. Yes No Maybe So, Becky Albertalli, Aisha Saeed, Balzer + Bray

11. A Good Girl’s Guide to Murder, Holly Jackson, Delacorte Press

12. The Prince and the Dressmaker, Jen Wang, First Second

13. The Outsiders, S.E. Hinton, Speak

14. Almost American Girl: An Illustrated Memoir, Robin Ha, Balzer + Bray

15. The Giver, Lois Lowry, HMH Books for Young Readers

CHILDREN’S ILLUSTRATED

1. The Good Egg Presents: The Great Eggscape!, Jory John, Pete Oswald (Illus.), Harper

2. Don’t Let the Pigeon Drive the Bus!, Mo Willems, Hyperion

3. Dragons Love Tacos, Adam Rubin, Daniel Salmieri (Illus.), Dial

4. In a Jar, Deborah Marcero, G.P. Putnam’s Sons Books for Young Readers

5. Grandma’s Gardens, Hillary Clinton, Chelsea Clinton, Carme Lemniscates (Illus.), Philomel Books

6. The Very Hungry Caterpillar, Eric Carle, Putnam

7. Pete the Cat: Five Little Bunnies, James Dean, Kimberly Dean, Harper

8. The Box Turtle, Vanessa Roeder, Dial Books

9. Llama Llama Easter Egg, Anna Dewdney, Viking Books for Young Readers

10. Goodnight Moon, Margaret Wise Brown, Clement Hurd (Illus.), Harper

11. The Day the Crayons Quit, Drew Daywalt, Oliver Jeffers (Illus.), Philomel

12. Little Blue Truck’s Springtime, Alice Schertle, Jill McElmurry (Illus.), HMH Books for Young Readers

13. Peanut Goes for the Gold, Jonathan Van Ness, Gillian Reid (Illus.), Harper

14. Pete the Cat: Big Easter Adventure, James Dean, Kimberly Dean, Harper

15. Brown Bear, Brown Bear, What Do You See?, Bill Martin, Eric Carle (Illus.), Henry Holt and Co. (BYR)

CHILDREN’S SERIES

1. Dog Man (hardcover), Dav Pilkey, Graphix

2. Harry Potter (hardcover and paperback), J.K. Rowling, Scholastic/Arthur A. Levine Books

3. Wings of Fire (hardcover and paperback), Tui T. Sutherland, Scholastic

4. Magic Tree House (hardcover and paperback), Mary Pope Osborne, Sal Murdocca (Illus.), Random House

5. Elephant & Piggie (hardcover), Mo Willems, Hyperion

6. The Bad Guys (hardcover and paperback), Aaron Blabey, Scholastic

7. Percy Jackson and the Olympians (hardcover and paperback), Rick Riordan, Hyperion

8. Who Was/Is ...? (paperback), Diane Bailey, et al., Penguin Workshop

9. Diary of a Wimpy Kid (hardcover), Jeff Kinney, Amulet

10. Mercy Watson (hardcover and paperback), Kate DiCamillo, Chris Van Dusen (Illus.), Candlewick