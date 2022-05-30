If your birthday is today: Let your creativity flourish. Show how willing you are to bring about positive change. Take the initiative to practice proper diet and fitness to maintain good health. Don't take unnecessary risks.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) Reach out and make others feel welcome. Don't make promises you cannot keep. Don't jeopardize your reputation.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) Keep your plans simple and your responsibilities updated. Extend help, and you will bring about positive change.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) Establish what you want to achieve and how to exceed your expectations. Refuse to let what others do or say lead you astray.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) Look for opportunities to learn something new. Challenging yourself mentally and physically will turn out well. Romance is encouraged.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) Switch into high gear. Listen to suggestions and use whatever's helpful to reach your objective.. Be prepared to work alone if necessary.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) Relationships require attention. Offer consistency, insight and compromise if you want someone to work alongside you. Romance and honest communication are favored.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) Implement changes at home that encourage comfort. Being able to kick back and enjoy your downtime will ease stress and prepare you to handle your responsibilities professionally.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) Keep life simple and your workload doable. Don't make unrealistic promises. Pace yourself and keep everyone updated regarding your progress and the changes you intend to make.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) Spend more time at home and less time interacting with friends, relatives or peers. Change only what you need to.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) Take care of your responsibilities before moving on to more pleasurable pastimes. Keep the peace and share your feelings.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) Demonstrate how you plan to get things done. Your actions will draw positive attention that will encourage significant opportunities.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) Consistency will be essential if you plan to leave a good impression. Consider your options.
