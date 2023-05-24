Current conditions in Dubuque, IA
Carl Busch, the lead bartender at Hotel Julien Dubuque’s Riverboat Lounge, was name the state’s top mixologist at the annual Iowa Restaurant Association’s state mixology championships.
Mixologists created cocktails for a panel of judges that were judged on taste, appearance, overall creativity and personality.
Busch competed against 10 other mixologists from all over the state to take the top prize. The event was held May 4 at Smash Park in West Des Moines, Iowa.
It is the third time Busch has taken home the top prize. He also was named the state’s best mixologist in 2013 and 2021.
Riverboat Lounge is located at 200 Main St. and is open from 4 to 11 p.m. Tuesday-Thursday and 4 p.m. to 1 a.m. Friday-Saturday. The lounge is closed on Sunday and Monday.
