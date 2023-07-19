Today is Wednesday, July 19, the 200th day of 2023. There are 165 days left in the year.
On this date
• In 1812, during the War of 1812, the First Battle of Sackets Harbor in Lake Ontario resulted in an American victory as U.S. naval forces repelled a British attack.
• In 1969, Apollo 11 and its astronauts, Neil Armstrong, Edwin “Buzz” Aldrin and Michael Collins, went into orbit around the moon.
• In 1980, the Moscow Summer Olympics began, minus dozens of nations that were boycotting the games because of the Soviet military intervention in Afghanistan.
• In 1989, 111 people were killed when United Air Lines Flight 232, a DC-10 that sustained the uncontained failure of its tail engine and the loss of hydraulic systems, crashed while making an emergency landing at Sioux City, Iowa; 185 people on board survived.
• In 1993, President Bill Clinton announced a policy allowing gays to serve in the military under a compromise dubbed “don’t ask, don’t tell, don’t pursue.”
• In 2005, President George W. Bush announced his choice of federal appeals court judge John G. Roberts Jr. to replace Supreme Court Justice Sandra Day O’Connor. (Roberts ended up succeeding Chief Justice William H. Rehnquist, who died in Sept. 2005; Samuel Alito followed O’Connor.)
• In 2006, prosecutors reported that Chicago police beat, kicked, shocked or otherwise tortured scores of Black suspects from the 1970s to the early 1990s to try to extract confessions from them.
• In 2016, Republicans meeting in Cleveland nominated Donald Trump as their presidential standard-bearer; in brief videotaped remarks, Trump thanked the delegates, saying: “This is a movement, but we have to go all the way.”
Today’s Birthdays: Actor Helen Gallagher is 97. Singer Vikki Carr is 83. Blues singer-musician Little Freddie King is 83. Actor George Dzundza is 78. Rock singer-musician Alan Gorrie (Average White Band) is 77. International Tennis Hall of Famer Ilie Nastase is 77. Rock musician Brian May is 76. Rock musician Bernie Leadon is 76. Actor Beverly Archer is 75. Movie director Abel Ferrara is 72. Actor Peter Barton is 67. Rock musician Kevin Haskins (Love and Rockets; Bauhaus) is 63. Movie director Atom Egoyan is 63. Actor Campbell Scott is 62. Actor Anthony Edwards is 61. Actor Clea Lewis is 58. Percussionist Evelyn Glennie is 58. Classical singer Urs Buhler (Il Divo) is 52. Actor Andrew Kavovit is 52. Rock musician Jason McGerr (Death Cab for Cutie) is 49. Actor Benedict Cumberbatch is 47. Actor Erin Cummings is 46. TV chef Marcela Valladolid is 45. Actor Chris Sullivan (“This is Us”) is 43. Actor Jared Padalecki is 41. Actor Trai Byers is 40. Actor Kaitlin Doubleday (“Nashville”) is 39. Actor/comedian Dustin Ybarra is 37. Actor Steven Anthony Lawrence is 33.