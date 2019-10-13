As ghosts, skeletons, zombies and ghouls become more visible this season, remember that in the tri-state
region, you are never far from presence of those long dead — in fossils.
Today is National Fossil Day, celebrated each year to kick off National Earth Science Week.
Here in the region, the same geology that grants the iconic bluffs and rolling hills provides plenty of opportunity to take part.
“In any of the limestone in the area you can probably see a fossil by just walking up to it,” said Karen Horsfield, who has found hundreds of fossils in her backyard just south of Epworth, Iowa. “Here, every time you walk through some rocks you’re walking through fossils.”
Horsfield began finding fossils on her husband’s family farm, which, like nearly all of this area, was the bottom of an ocean hundreds of millions of years ago.
“The entire area was seabed,” she said. “That’s why you have the bottom-dwellers in our area — basically the earliest oysters and snails. We find an immense amount of coral, all types of coral.”
That was confirmed by Chad Heinzel, a geomorphologist and professor in the University of Northern Iowa’s Department of Earth and Environmental Sciences, who happened to grow up just north of Maquoketa, Iowa.
“Around here we’re talking rock from the Ordovician Period, around 450 million years ago,” he said. “Most of Iowa’s are marine, shell marine fossils.”
Specifically, this is fertile rock for crinoids, which resemble the stalk and fan look of living descendants sea lilies. Enthusiasts have, in recent years, tried to officially name the “state fossil” of Iowa, even introducing legislation and creating “Floyd the ‘Noid,” an anthropomorphic version.
“Iowa has some of the best,” Heinzel said. “They show up in the Smithsonian and museums all over.”
In this area, Heinzel said one spot outshines all others for finding crinoids and other fossils.
“One of the best and most famous outcrops for fossils, is a town called Graf,” he said. “There are so many of them in this little layer right by it.”
University of Wisconsin-Platteville biology professor Ryan Haasl mentioned Graf before anywhere else, as well. He said he took a class on a field trip there just two weeks past.
But, both he and Heinzel said there are other opportunities into Wisconsin, even if they’re a little risky to access.
“There are so many wonderful road cuts on (U.S.) 61 going north out of Dubuque, toward Platteville,” Heinzel said. “There is always the safety issue. You have to wear bright colors and pick your times of day. But, you can literally see the seafloor change before your eyes.”
He said that a safer route could be taking a stroll through Dubuque’s college campuses, where area limestone was used in construction of buildings, fossils and all.
Ellie Slouha, park manager at Mines of Spain and Bellevue State Park, said that both parks have a good fossil profile as well.
“Both places you can find fossils because of the limestone in the high bluff areas,” she said. “At Mines of Spain, you have Horseshoe Bluff. At Bellevue, close to the edge of the overlook you can see features of fossils as well.”