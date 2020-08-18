The tri-states are beautiful, aren’t they?
We are surrounded by gorgeous and accessible parks, trails and waterways. And many of us like to enjoy these areas with our canine companions by our side.
It is important to recognize some of the common health dangers that can affect our pets. One very prominent medical concern is Lyme disease.
The disease has been recognized in humans since the 1970s. What might surprise many is that it also affects our pets, especially dogs.
Interestingly, the disease virtually is unheard of in feline family members.
Lyme disease is caused by a bacterium called Borrelia burgdorferi. This organism is transmitted by ticks — particularly the deer tick.
Lyme disease falls into a category known as rickettsial diseases and is related to other tick-transmitted diseases such as Anaplasmosis and Rocky Mountain Spotted Fever.
We cannot catch rickettsial diseases from our pets.
Symptoms of Lyme disease in dogs include fever, loss of appetite and lameness. This makes them appear to be walking on egg shells or have a shifting leg lameness — appearing lame on one limb at one time, then another limb at a different time.
Some dogs also could develop potentially deadly kidney damage.
It can take anywhere from a few days to months after exposure to Lyme disease for clinical signs to show. Many dogs can have a subclinical response, meaning no clear symptoms are noted, but there can be issues like joint inflammation occurring.
Fortunately, it is relatively easy to test for Lyme disease in dogs. Your veterinarian might recommend an annual heartworm test. Some tests also check for exposure to Lyme disease, as well as other rickettsial diseases.
If your dog tests positive for exposure, additional testing can be done to see if your dog has an active infection.
There is safe and effective treatment available for dealing with Lyme disease in dogs, but even so, there can be long-term health effects, including arthritis and permanent kidney damage.
The best offense is a good defense. Whenever your dog comes in from the outside, check it carefully for ticks. The ticks that transmit Lyme disease are small and easy to miss, especially with all that fur in the way.
Ticks like to attach to areas where the skin is thinner, so you are most likely to find them around the face, ears and legs, though they can be anywhere on your pet.
There are many products on the market that can help keep your pet free of ticks. Additionally, there has been a Lyme disease vaccine for dogs available for many years that can help provide additional protection.
Ask your veterinarian for recommendations on preventatives and if vaccination is appropriate for your pet.
Having our dogs with us as we explore our great outdoors adds another dimension of fun, understanding and appreciation. Having my dog on a safe and effective tick preventative and having him up-to-date on his Lyme disease vaccine gives me comfort in knowing I am doing what I can to help protect him on our outdoor adventures.