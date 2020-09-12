SINSINAWA, Wis. — Sinsinawa Mound will host a virtual workshop that aims to bring gardening and spirituality together.
Soil and Soul: A Gardening Spirituality will take place from 7 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 16, with Ecological Programming Coordinator Eric Anglada facilitating.
Participants will delve into the spirituality of gardening and learn practical tips. The registration deadline is 4 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 15, and the fee is $10.
Register by contacting guest services at 608-748-4411 or visit www.sinsinawa.org/moundcenter.