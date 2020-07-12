Thank you, truckers, waste disposers, funeral managers, delivery people, grocery employees, farmers, emergency services and more. Health care heroes, you deserve crowns.
But today, I’m shouting out to some of our local businesses. Two Dubuque fitness establishments created work-arounds during the pandemic. Body & Soul co-owner Julia Theisen noted, “We continue to offer Zoom yoga and fitness classes. Counseling can be done remotely or in person.”
Jazzercize began offering members live classes via Facebook and will continue at least through the end of July. Co-owner Shelly Rehfeldt explained, “We wanted to do everything we could to keep our jazzers dancing, sweating, smiling and shaking booty through the stress and uncertainty.”
Sara McDonald, owner of Yarn Soup, commented, “Ours is such a tactile, relational business. There was no good way to help control the spread of the virus without closing the doors.”
Nevertheless, she bolsters crafters’ sanity by photographing yarn and accessories to email to them and offering curbside pick-up. McDonald also is creating an enhanced online store.
Poopsie’s in Galena, Ill., continued thinking outside-the-box with curbside pickups like Puzzle and a Pint (of Culver’s ice cream). Alana Turner (self-admitted CEO/janitor) quipped, “Our main focus was to continue to spread smiles to our customers ... curbside pickup, free local delivery and Friday Night Sip & Shop Facebook Live.”
I called Galena’s Grateful Gourmet in April to get a gift for our oldest daughter who was diagnosed with cancer. Owner Kimberly Thompson not only texted photos, but she also delivered to our house. Now re-opened, she’s assured employees they have jobs even if they prefer not to come in for awhile, requires face masks for all and limits the number of shoppers.
“My theory is simple — have enough consideration for fellow citizens,” Thompson said.
Galena Farmers Market also requires face masks of vendors and shoppers — easy parking, good fresh produce, products— and safety.
Dubuque Outside the Lines Art Gallery co-owner Stormy Mochal noted, “The virus will not stop until everyone realizes they play a part.” Thus, she offers curbside pick-up, gift cards and free local delivery. Customers and employees inside the shop wear masks.
River Lights Bookstore also requires staff and customers to wear masks. Owner Sue Davis reported, “Everyone has been respectful and gracious. We’re dealing with book lovers.”
Riley Subaru even made a house call to install a new part in my car. I was very Imprezza’d. Owner Jim Riley noted, “We’ll pick up and deliver your vehicle. Our restrooms are now touchless. We’ll bring a test drive car to your home. We all have to work together.”
The state reported recently that Iowans between ages 18 and 40 make up the largest and fastest-growing group newly infected by COVID-19. It’s far from over, dear readers. Take care of one another. Wear masks.