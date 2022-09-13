During my first semester of freshman year, I wrote an essay for the Colonial Dames Washington Workshop contest.
The topic was to read the First Amendment
“An amendment to the U.S. Constitution that prohibits any law limiting freedom with respect to religion, expression, peaceful assembly, or the right of citizens to petition the government:”
Section it off.
The U.S. Constitution prohibits any law limiting freedom, religion, expression, peaceful assembly or the right of citizens to petition the government:
Choose a section of it.
Expression
Then decide whether I agreed with it.
And I did agree with it. When our country’s fathers drafted this Constitution, they already were practicing journalistic freedom. The First Amendment’s “freedom of the press,” provision is the umbrella category that allows the right to gather, publish and distribute information or ideas without government restriction or restraint.
I earned a week in the nation’s capital by writing about my ideas. There, I was surrounded by others who shared my interests. Exploring the city and determining our potential job paths were the major focus of our visit.
We gained knowledge by participating in a pretend congress and visiting with our state senators. I gained knowledge of courtroom protocol and became more aware of the intricacies of politics and the legislative process.
It was surreal. I was placed in a simulation that seemed like a dream. It was like walking into a law-and-order show on television. Not only did we draft the bills, but we also dissected, examined and debated them.
During my time in our capital, I also had a chance to walk past the Supreme Court. As one might imagine with the recent turnover of Roe vs. Wade, the place was crowding with thousands of people striving for what they believed was right.
Ketanji Brown Jackson, the first African American woman on the Supreme Court, also had her supporters rallying at the building.
The feeling of power that I was exposed to was something I have never witnessed. You could see both sides of any situation in which hope was ignited for the future. Being there, in these historic moments, left me flooded with a feeling of patriotism.
Patriotism is not something that can always be seen through one’s eyes. It is something that must be felt with the heart. I remember being ignited with hope when the national anthem was played. I remember feeling emotional when visiting the World War II memorial. I learned that hope is what keeps our country going when I visited Arlington Cemetery and saw graves lined up, as soldiers in battle do.
Visiting and learning about our nation’s capital had helped me understand the true meaning behind the power of patriotism and the power my generation holds in our country’s future.
