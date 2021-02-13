Shalom Spirituality Center will host several virtual programs this month, according to a press release.
- Its second annual Faith Writers Writing Conference will take place from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, Feb. 19, and from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 20, via Zoom.
Facilitated by Mary Potter Kenyon, writers of all levels can take part in the conference with keynote speaker Cynthia Ruchti, who will share stories from her novels, novellas, devotions and nonfiction.
Ruchti is a professional relations liaison for American Christian Fiction Writers and is a literary agent with Books & Such Literary Management.
Additional workshop presenters will include W. Terry Whalin, author and acquisitions editor for Morgan James Publishing; Christy Award-winning author Shelly Beach; Dubuque author and minister Lillian Daniel; award-winning photojournalist and author David LaBelle; Faith Storyteller newsletter editor Mackenzie Ryan; LitNuts newsletter editor and author Mike O’Mary and author Kenyon.
The cost is $125 per person, with a limited number of scholarships available.
For more information, contact Kenyon at mkenyon@shalom
retreats.org. Register and prepay by Wednesday, Feb. 17, by visiting shalomretreats.org or calling 563-582-3592.
- “Realistic Optimism: Meeting the Psychological Challenges of the Pandemic” will take place from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 23, via Zoom.
The presentation will examine the components of realistic optimism, including resilience, emotional self-regulation, growth mindset and effective self-care in support of personal well-being.
The cost is $5. Register and prepay by Monday, Feb. 22, by visiting
shalomretreats.org or calling 563-582-3592.
- “Scripture in Times of Disruption” will continue at 7 p.m. Wednesdays throughout February via Zoom.
Facilitated by Sister Sarah Kohles, OSF, the series offers an opportunity for people to re-encounter the Bible and consider its connection to their lives.
Kohles is a Scripture scholar with a Ph.D. from Graduate Theological Union in Berkeley and a Master of Arts from Catholic Theological Union. She has served as an adjunct professor at Loras College and Wartburg Theological Seminary in Dubuque.
To register, email info@shalom
- “Faith Writers: Monthly Writer’s Group” will take place from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Tuesdays, Feb. 16, March 16, April 20 and May 18, via Zoom.
Facilitated by Kenyon, the group allows time to share up to two pages of writing, with an opportunity for feedback and critique from other members.
For more information, email Kenyon at mkenyon@shalom