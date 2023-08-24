Summer in the tri-state area ushers in a well-deserved respite from academic pursuits, offering a three-month window for high school students to immerse themselves in sports, jobs and vacations.
However, a handful of motivated high schoolers choose to elevate their summer experiences by enrolling in supplementary courses, effectively transforming their vacation time into a period of growth and exploration.
Several local colleges, including Loras College, Clarke University, Northeast Iowa Community College and University of Dubuque, recognize the persistent thirst for knowledge, even during sun-soaked months. They have responded by offering classes to high school-age residents of the area, allowing them to engage in enriching learning experiences over the summer.
Sadie Newsom, a junior at Dubuque Hempstead High School, explained that she was given the chance to take a class through Northeast Iowa Community College this summer.
“I remember receiving an email a couple of months before school ended, asking if anyone was interested in taking summer classes through NICC,” Newsom said. “I saw that medical terminology was an option and wanted to enroll in it. I took it partly for fun, but also because I was interested in pursuing a career in the medical field.”
There are plenty of reasons that students opt in to taking courses during the summer. Joan Schueller, the registrar at Dubuque Senior High School, explained that there is a broader canvas these courses offer.
“Some kids take classes outside of the ones offered at school to get experiences and see what their next steps could be,” Schueller said. “If students take courses at a college like NICC, they are most likely exploring career areas.”
As Schueller pointed out, students like Newsom take part in these summer courses to provide a valuable sneak peek into the fields they aspire to join. Others seek to set themselves up to be in a better position for the upcoming years.
“I took geometry through the Brigham Young University independent study online during the summer of 2022,” said Julia Stierman, a junior at Senior. “Doing this allowed me to be in the honors math system. This has provided me with the opportunity to follow that honors track and has therefore paved a way for me to excel in college, given that I will not have to take calculus when I get there.”
Stiermans’ foresight in exempting herself from a future calculus course exemplifies how these summer endeavors can enhance high school and future college experiences, allowing students to delve deeper into their chosen areas of study.
As the curtain gently falls on summer break, the dedication displayed by students like Newsom and Stierman shines brightly. Those who took online courses are thankful for their dedication, which not only showcases their commitment to education but also reflects the innovative spirit of the local colleges that facilitate these enriching opportunities.
Ram is a sophomore at Dubuque Hempstead High School.