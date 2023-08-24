Summer in the tri-state area ushers in a well-deserved respite from academic pursuits, offering a three-month window for high school students to immerse themselves in sports, jobs and vacations.

However, a handful of motivated high schoolers choose to elevate their summer experiences by enrolling in supplementary courses, effectively transforming their vacation time into a period of growth and exploration.

Recommended for you

Ram is a sophomore at Dubuque Hempstead High School.