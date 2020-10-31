SINSINAWA, Wis. — A series of virtual and live events will take place at Sinsinawa Mound in November.
- Dubuque Area Vocation Association will host, “Seeking God: A Day of Discernment for Young Adult Women,” from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 7.
The virtual retreat aims to offer tools for discerning vocation to married, single or religious life.
The day will include prayer, talks, breaks for personal reflection and small group conversations.
Participants can register at bit.ly/Seeking_God.
For more information, contact Michelle Horton at 608-695-6060 or ma.horton6@gmail.com.
- Sinsinawa Mound will host four virtual microretreats.
Sister Stella DeVenuta, OSF, will lead the series, “Pause: A Season to Breathe.” The sessions aim to be reflective and engaging, with an invitation to carry the session focus into further reflection as personal practice.
The first microretreat, “Season of Change and Resilience,” will take place from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, Nov. 7. Future sessions will be on Saturday, Dec. 12 (“Season of Waiting”), Saturday, Feb. 27 (“Season of Release”) and Saturday, April 10 (“Season of Hope”).
The fee is $25 per person, and the registration deadline is 4 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 5, by contacting guest services at 608-748-4411 or visiting www.sinsinawa.org/moundcenter.
- Mohican storyteller Jim Bear Jacobs will share the connection between story and place, how to be challenged by Native American spirituality and what non-native people can do to decolonize.
The virtual event, “Story, Place, and Indigenous Spirituality,” will take place from 7 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 11.
Jacobs is a theologian, historian, storyteller and member of the Stockbridge-Munsee Mohican Nation. He is the director of community engagement and racial justice for the Minnesota Council of Churches, as well as the creator and director of Healing Minnesota Stories, a program of the Minnesota Council of Churches dedicated to ensuring that the Native American voice is heard in areas where it has long been ignored.
The fee is $10 per person, and the registration deadline is 4 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 10, by contacting guest services at 608-748-4411 or visiting www.sinsinawa.org/moundcenter.
- The Rev. Dr. Jade Angelica will host, “Hope and Healing for Alzheimer’s,” from 7 to 8:15 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 12, via Zoom.
The presentation is designed to open minds and hearts, to provoke thought by challenging cultural conditioning about a topic that touches many and to offer hope and consolation to those who accompany loved ones through the journey of diminishing cognitive capacities that are the hallmark of Alzheimer’s and dementia.
Angelica is the author of, “Where Two Worlds Touch: A Spiritual Journey through Alzheimer’s Disease,” “Meeting Alzheimer’s: Companionship on the Journey” and the audio “The Forgiving and the Forgetting: Hope and Healing for Alzheimer’s.”
The fee is $15 per person, and the registration deadline is 4 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 11, by contacting guest services at 608-748-4411 or visiting www.sinsinawa.org/moundcenter.
- Hildegard of Bingen, a Catholic saint and doctor of the Church, will be the topic of discussion during St. Hildegard, the Divine Feminine, and the Greening of God from 2 to 3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 14.
During the virtual event, participants will focus on Hildegard’s visions of divine love (caritas) and Lady Wisdom. They also will explore her prophetic message about cosmology, ecological balance and the effects of human sinfulness on the environment.
Barbara Newman, author and professor at Northwestern University in Illinois, will facilitate. She is known for her work on medieval religious culture, comparative literature and women’s spirituality.
The fee is $10 per person, and the registration deadline is 4 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 12, by contacting guest services at 608-748-4411 or visiting www.sinsinawa.org/moundcenter.
- A live painting class will take place from 6 to 9 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 17, at Sinsinawa Mound.
All precautionary coronavirus practices will be in place, and there is a limit of 10 people.
Sarah Barnes, artist and owner of Create It Art Studio in Dubuque, will guide participants in painting a skating snowperson on canvas. All skill levels are welcome. Materials will be provided.
The registration deadline is Friday, Nov. 13, and the fee is $40. For more information, contact guest services at
608-748-4411 or visit www.