Among early Orthodox Christians he was, in modern-day vernacular, a rock star.
Almost two millennia after his death, the fourth century saint known as Nicholas the Wonderworker (270 A.D.-330 A.D.) continues to be a rock star. Because he’s Santa Claus.
But when he was born more than 1,700 years ago in the seaside port city of Patara (in present-day Turkey), and while growing up in the nearby town of Myra, his parents simply called him Nicholas.
Catholics and Orthodox Christians celebrate the Feast of St. Nicholas on Dec. 6, the anniversary of his death. The tradition of leaving candy and small gifts (often in shoes) is practiced by many families, both Catholic and Protestant.
Nicholas had advantages that most people of the time did not. His Christian family was wealthy, and he spread that wealth to those less fortunate than him.
He was known for his intercessory prayers and for being jailed for his Christian faith, which was outlawed under Roman rule until the conversion of Emperor Constantine. He also found himself doing time for slapping a heretic at the First Ecumenical Council. The latter led to him being defrocked by his fellow bishops until the Holy Spirit appeared and told them Nicholas was to be excused for the infraction.
“He was a very important bishop,” said Adrian Letz, a member of St. Elias Greek Orthodox Church in Dubuque and a diaconate candidate with the Greek Orthodox Metropolis of Chicago.
But before he was a bishop, Nicholas left home and went on a pilgrimage to the Holy Land.
“He made that pilgrimage and lived monastically in the town of Biet Jala,” Letz said. “There is a church of St. Nicholas on the spot where he lived.”
While most people equate the Holy Land, which includes present-day Israel, with Judaism, there is a large Orthodox Christian community there, including many Palestinians.
“My wife and I had the opportunity to visit the grotto where Nicholas lived as a hermit,” Letz said. “He lived that way for many years before he got a calling that this life wasn’t for him. He returned home and was later elected Bishop of Myra.”
By this time, Nicholas was well known for his philanthropic deeds.
“The stories of his gift-giving eventually morphed into the legend of Santa Claus,” Letz said.
One miracle attributed to him includes saving three young women from prostitution by dropping a bag of gold coins through the window of their home each night for three nights so their father could pay their dowries. When he caught Nicholas in the act, the humble bishop made the man promise not to divulge his identity.
The story might have given rise to the tradition of Santa leaving gifts when all are asleep and why many children find chocolate coins left for them on St. Nicholas Day.
After Nicholas’ death, his reputation as a gift-giver continued to grow. Thousands of churches were built in his name, and medieval artists often used him as a centerpiece in their paintings.
During the Protestant Reformation, Nicholas’ popularity waned when John Calvin convinced followers that Christmas was simply Catholic superstition. Most Catholic holidays were outlawed. But there were dissenters, among them the Dutch.
We probably can thank them for bringing the legend of Santa Claus to life again. In the Netherlands, the legend persisted, and Dutch colonists who came to the New World brought their stories along with them.
By the 19th century, Santa Claus was well known in the U.S. and had made a comeback globally.
In the Catholic and Orthodox communities, St. Nicholas is the patron saint of merchants, children, archers, thieves, prostitutes and even pawnbrokers and brewers. But to millions more, he continues to bring joy and inspiration during the holiday season as Santa Claus.
