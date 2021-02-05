The Dubuque Museum of Art, 701 Locust St., will host several exhibitions this spring, according to a press release.
- “2100 and Counting: Looking at the Collection in the 21st Century,” will be displayed beginning on Saturday, Feb. 20, in the Falb Family Gallery. It will chronicle the growth of the museum’s collection in the past two decades.
The museum will devote expanded gallery space to its permanent collection for the exhibition, with works on display for the first time. Plans also are underway to digitize the collection and make it available for patrons to view online.
Included will be acquisitions by local, regional and international artists including Thomas Hart Benton, Salvador Dali, J.J. Kavanaugh, Mark Chamberlain, Elizabeth Eagle, Rose Frantzen, Arthur Geisert, Ernest Garthwaite, Criss Glasell, the Lasansky family, Stanislas Lepine, Francesco Licciardi, Jessica Teckemeyer, Ellen Wagener, Joseph Walter, Marcia Wegman, Grant Wood and Zane York.
The exhibition will be displayed through Sunday, June 13.
- “Olson’s Art Through the Ages: A Midwestern Perspective” will highlight the work of Dubuque artist Tim Olson in the Kris Mozena McNamer Gallery.
The exhibition will feature 12 new oil-on-panel paintings that also will be displayed through June 13.
- “Women of the Americas” will feature five paintings by Galena, Ill., artist Janet Checker. With a background in fashion illustration, Checker will expand upon her fascination with the traditional dress of the women of North, Central and South America.
The exhibition will continue through Sunday, April 18.
Gallery hours are from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesdays through Saturdays. The museum is closed Sundays through Tuesdays. Daily admission is $7 for adults, $6 for seniors and $4 for college students. The museum is free on Thursdays, and those 18 and younger receive free admission daily.
Safety measures in the museum include wearing face masks, social distancing and increased cleaning and sanitizing. Masks and hand sanitizer will be available for guests. The Glab Family Art Studio and Classroom will continue to be closed until further notice.
For more information, call 563-557-1851 or visit dbqart.org.