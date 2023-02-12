Ever since German researcher Paul Nipkow created a way to send images through wires via spinning discs in 1884, television has inspired human creativity while simultaneously promoting insignificant blather.
Mom Tweety was onto TV’s worst influence, so my siblings and I grew up spending our summers creating villages in the sandy shores of Lake Michigan and building shacks. There was no television at the cottage. Winter viewing was severely restricted.
I followed suit. Our kids were limited to two hours weekly.
Recommended for you
I was born alongside the babyhood of programs like “Show of Shows” and “Father Knows Best,” but the idiot box didn’t really take hold until I was in grade school. Dick Van Dyke, “The Flintstones” and the Nixon-Kennedy debates paraded through living rooms across America.
That video of Khrushchev banging his shoe on the table at the United Nations terrified my nightmares, but it turned out to be a doctored image which came to light only years later. That faked broadcast pairs well with today’s often hyperbolic TV news.
Unlike many of our friends who disdain TV viewing as a waste of time, however, I confess I can be a telly binger, filling evenings with hours of nerdy programs like “All Creatures Great and Small,” “Finding Your Roots” and “Craft in America.” Except for PBS, none of it’s network. We quit cable years ago.
My husband watches while completing jigsaw puzzles. I hold needles clicking yarn into sweaters. Both of us writers are often tapping away on laptops. TV is our multi-tasking arena.
Then we play more cribbage, watch less TV, listen to audio books, take walks, read and visit family and friends.
In recent years, television has changed our awareness of time. We used to check the TV Times in the Telegraph Herald to note program schedules. But now time is mutable, “on demand” rather than at an appointed hour. Lost is the art of waiting, of anticipation.
First viewing a demo of television in 1938, author E.B. White pondered its power: “Television is going to be the test of the modern world ... we shall discover either a new and unbearable disturbance of the general peace or a saving radiance in the sky.”
Unlike early artists like Ernie Kovaks who broke the fourth wall and created fictions within nonfiction within fiction, the medium has fallen into White’s “unbearable disturbance” category. Too much programming is devoted to humankind at its worst with content like “reality” TV, a plethora of crime and violence, raw language, gender stereotypes, lame scripts, conspiracy theories and lack of imagination.
Kovacs was right: “Television: a medium. So called because it’s neither rare nor well done.”
Yet the power of television broadcasting at its best appears in the Live Aid Concert raising funds for Ethiopian famine relief, the moon landing, “Sesame Street,” Cronkite announcing JFK’s death, Hurricane Katrina and 9/11 coverage— programming that expands our world rather than reduces it.
Spanish novelist Carlos Ruiz Zafron reminds us of the greatest take-away of all: “Blaming TV as an abstract entity is nonsensical. It’s our hand on the remote. There’s a world out there outside the tube.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.