GALENA, Ill. — Kathy Gereau’s upcoming memoir, “Serious Little Catholics,” was a labor of love that was 10 years in the making.
Gereau will celebrate the June 8 release of the book with a launch party from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, June 24, at The Galena Territory Owners Club, 2000 Territory Drive. The public is invited to attend.
Gereau, 70, moved to Galena in 1974. She grew up in the Chicago suburb of Dundee as the oldest of seven siblings in a very Catholic family.
She always had been a writer but never thought of writing for publication. She joined Ex Libris, a Galena-area writers group, at the urging of a friend.
“My husband was telling her I write, and she said, ‘You should come and join my group,’” Gereau said.
That was 15 years ago.
“I didn’t think I was a very good writer,” she said. “I wrote a lot because I was a special ed teacher. I brought a story that I had written, and they very gently told me I could probably benefit from taking a writing class.”
Gereau didn’t disagree with their assessment.
“It was very obvious from what I had written and what they were writing that there was a difference,” she said.
Gereau took the advice of her fellow writers.
She began attending a writer’s retreat at Shake Rag Alley in Mineral Point, Wis., honing her writing skills and continuing to pen memories of her Catholic education and growing up in a large family.
“I didn’t write them in order,” she said. “It was more of when I remembered something or I remembered a funny story. I would talk to my siblings when we would get together and tell crazy stories about when we were in Catholic school. They often reminded me of stuff that happened.”
Far from being a book that will only appeal to Catholics, readers will find themselves identifying with many of Gereau’s childhood memories — a father whose idea of vacation was to drive from Point A to Point B as quickly as possible; a sibling whose mischievous nature was a constant thorn in his mother’s side; and shopping for school clothes at the fanciest department store in town.
“The (writing) group heard a lot of it,” Gereau said. “They were completely supportive, and would very gently tell me when I was off the mark or when it was boring or stupid.”
One year at Shake Rag Alley’s retreat, she signed up for a one-on-one consultation to analyze what she’d written.
“I did that consultation, and the writer I met with said, ‘You need to publish this,’” Gereau said. “I was totally surprised. I was like a lot of those Catholic school kids. I didn’t really think I was good at anything.”
With a lead for a publisher in hand from that consultation, Gereau left feeling good about the book, but still didn’t send it out for consideration. Ex Libris members also encouraged her to send the book to a publisher.
“They were telling me for a couple of years that I needed to submit it,” she said.
Ironically, it was while recovering from hip surgery that Gereau felt compelled to finally put the pages in the mail.
“I thought it would be a good time to send stuff out,” she said. “I sent out a bunch of short stories and got no responses, so I decided to send out the memoir. And they came back with an offer to publish.”
Recently, Gereau attended the Shake Rag Alley writer’s retreat for the 11th time, but it was her first time attending as a mentor rather than a participant — she sat on a panel with fellow published writers to talk about the publishing process.
“Joining a writer’s group is a really good way to get better, and a wonderful way to build confidence,” she said.
“Serious Little Catholics” is available to preorder at www.shewritespress.com.