What's it worth on eBay? Butterfly brooch brings in the bucks

Jewelry continues to be an item that sells well and comes in all shapes and sizes. We recently found this butterfly pendant brooch combination while reviewing some estate jewelry collections.
It is about 2 inches by 1.5 inches and is set in 14K yellow gold. It can be worn as a brooch using the pin back that is attached. The other option is to slide a chain through the two loops on either side of the wings and wear it as a pendant.
The wings are carved from two pieces of malachite, a semi-precious material that is found worldwide and has been ground and used as a pigment in paints since antiquity. Gem quality malachite takes a nice polish and can be cut and carved into various shapes, in this case the wings of the butterfly.
The central body of the butterfly is accented by diamonds and two very small rubies for the eyes. Crafted by a skilled jewelry maker, it is not signed so we cannot determine the point of manufacture or the date that it was made.
Current market value on this item would be $899.99, so it was offered up on eBay for a Buy It Now option. It sold in just a few days.
Jewelry continues to be one of my favorite items to work with since I started in the jewelry industry in 1978. I helped to open Target in Dubuque in 1980 and managed the jewelry department for two years before moving back to Galena in 1982.
If you have an item and you would like to know what it is worth, send digital pictures with a brief description to paulhconnor@gmail.com; or make an appointment to visit 201 N. Commerce St., Galena, Ill., or www.ezsellusa.com.