GALENA, Ill. — The Galena Center for the Arts, 219 Summit St., will host its monthly Songwriters’ Showcase at 7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 16, with Midwest singer and songwriter Chad Elliott.
Called “Iowa’s Renaissance man” by Culture Buzz magazine, Elliot has written more than 1,500 songs turning love, loss, fatherhood, divorce and homelessness into lyrics.
Elliot also is a painter, sculptor and children’s book author and illustrator.
The event is free, but donations will be accepted. The program is partially funded by a grant from the Illinois Arts Council Agency.
For more information, call 779-214-0261 or visit www.chadelliot.net.