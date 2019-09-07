People interested in learning more about St. Francis and St. Clare of Assisi are invited to attend monthly meetings beginning Tuesday, Sept. 24, at Mount St. Francis, 3390 Windsor Ave.
Facilitated by Sister Carol Hemesath OSF and Sister Marci Blum OSF, the meetings will run from 6 to 7:30 p.m. the fourth Tuesday of each month, except December. No offering will be taken.
Attendees will explore the values and charism of these beloved saints. In the first year, participants will learn about the stories of Saints Francis and Clare, medieval Italy, as well as the Franciscan values of conversion, poverty and contemplation. In the second year, the focus of the program is on the integrity of creation, peacemaking, the development of the Franciscan community and the history of the Dubuque Franciscans.
For more information, email Sister Marci Blum at blum@osfdbq.org. or call 563-663-3829.