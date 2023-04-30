Today is Sunday, April 30, the 120th day of 2023. There are 245 days left in the year.
On this date:
• In 1789, George Washington took the oath of office in New York as the first president of the United States.
Recommended for you
• In 1803, the United States purchased the Louisiana Territory from France for 60 million francs, the equivalent of about $15 million.
• In 1900, engineer John Luther “Casey” Jones of the Illinois Central Railroad died in a train wreck near Vaughan, Miss., after staying at the controls in a successful effort to save the passengers.
• In 1945, as Soviet troops approached his Berlin bunker, Adolf Hitler took his own life, as did his wife of one day, Eva Braun.
• In 1947, President Harry S. Truman signed a resolution officially confirming the name of Hoover Dam, which had also come to be known as “Boulder Dam.”
• In 1970, President Richard Nixon announced the U.S. was sending troops into Cambodia, an action that sparked widespread protest.
• In 1973, President Richard Nixon announced the resignations of top aides H.R. Haldeman and John Ehrlichman, Attorney General Richard G. Kleindienst and White House counsel John Dean, who was actually fired.
• In 1975, the Vietnam War ended as the South Vietnamese capital of Saigon fell to Communist forces.
• In 1993, top-ranked women’s tennis player Monica Seles was stabbed in the back during a match in Hamburg, Germany, by a man who described himself as a fan of second-ranked German player Steffi Graf. (The man, convicted of causing grievous bodily harm, was given a suspended sentence.)
• In 2004, Arabs expressed outrage at graphic photographs of naked Iraqi prisoners being humiliated by U.S. military police; President George W. Bush condemned the mistreatment of prisoners, saying “that’s not the way we do things in America.”
Today’s birthdays: Singer Willie Nelson is 90. Actor Burt Young is 83. King Carl XVI Gustaf of Sweden is 77. Movie director Allan Arkush is 75. Movie director Jane Campion is 69. Former Canadian Prime Minister Stephen Harper is 64. Basketball Hall of Famer Isiah Thomas is 62. Actor Adrian Pasdar is 58. Rock singer J.R. Richards (Dishwalla) is 56. Rapper Turbo B (Snap) is 56. Rock musician Clark Vogeler (Toadies) is 54. R&B singer Chris “Choc” Dalyrimple (Soul For Real) is 52. Rock musician Chris Henderson (3 Doors Down) is 52. Country singer Carolyn Dawn Johnson is 53. Actor Lisa Dean Ryan is 52. R&B singer Akon is 51. Actor Johnny Galecki is 48. Actor Sam Heughan is 43. Actor Kunal Nayyar is 42. Rapper Lloyd Banks is 41. Actor Kirsten Dunst is 41. Actor Dianna Agron is 37. Country singer Brandon Lancaster is 34. Rapper/producer Travis Scott is 32.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.