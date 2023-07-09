The Bridge to Reading Picture Book Award is given annually to a recently published picture book that makes a great read-aloud for young children. The award is sponsored by the Youth Services Subdivision of the Iowa Library Association, and each year’s list of nominated titles is chosen by a group of qualified librarians and teachers.

The award was started at Dubuque’s Carnegie-Stout Public Library 10 years ago, and now families, schools and daycares across the state participate in the voting each year.

Keimig works in the youth services department at Carnegie-Stout Public Library in Dubuque. Email her at bkeimig@dubuque.lib.ia.us.