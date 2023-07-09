The Bridge to Reading Picture Book Award is given annually to a recently published picture book that makes a great read-aloud for young children. The award is sponsored by the Youth Services Subdivision of the Iowa Library Association, and each year’s list of nominated titles is chosen by a group of qualified librarians and teachers.
The award was started at Dubuque’s Carnegie-Stout Public Library 10 years ago, and now families, schools and daycares across the state participate in the voting each year.
Voting for the 2023 Bridge to Reading Picture Book Award is open to the public and closes on Monday, July 31. Read on to learn a little more about a few of this year’s nominees.
“Whose Bones Are Those?” by Chihiro Takeuchi (2022, Candlewick Studio): This deceptively simple picture book is bursting with whimsical cut-paper illustrations of vertebrate animal bones and skeletons with the text taking the form of a fun guessing game. Readers will see a disassembled array of bones paired with a subtle visual clue — perhaps an image of what food the animal eats — and see the question: “Whose bones?” And with the flip of a page, see how the articulated skeleton looks along with the animal itself.
This book is a great introduction for young children to consider parts of the body and the perfect way to initiate further reading about bones, skeletons or animals. Fun facts about each animal in the book are included at the end.
Takeuchi’s more recently published title, “Whose Dinosaur Bones Are Those?” makes an equally fun followup to this read-aloud.
“I’m Hungry!/¡Tengo Hambre!” by Angela Dominguez (2022, Henry Holt & Co.): This bilingual story focuses on a hungry red dinosaur who can’t decide what to eat and a little blue bird doing its best to help out. Each spread features a familiar food, such as cookies (galletas) or bananas (plátanos) or pizza (pizza), which is sure to delight young readers as they recognize their own favorite foods.
The little dinosaur gets hungrier and hungrier as the book goes on, until the little blue bird starts to look awfully appetizing — what will the dinosaur end up eating?
A hilarious twist and unexpected ending make this read-aloud extra fun, and the bilingual element adds plenty of linguistic flair.
Fans of this story will be happy to hear that Dominguez has more bilingual read-alouds, including “How Are You?/¿Cómo Estás?” and “How Do You Say?/¿Cómo Se Dice?”
“Animals Go Vroom!” by Abi Cushman (2021, Viking Books for Young Readers): This action-packed picture book is chock-full of things that go, silly sounds and surprise twists. The illustrations interact with die-cut pages to form a sort of guessing game. The “ROAR” seen on one page is assumed to be coming from the lion peeking through the page, but one turn reveals that it is, in fact, coming from the large truck that the tiger is driving up the road.
As a huge traffic jam builds, readers will hear lots of other sounds — like hissing, screeching and honking — that also have surprising sources. Readers who love animals, vehicles or guessing games will all have fun with this read-aloud.
If you have young children in your life, help choose this year’s Bridge to Reading Picture Book Award winner and use this month to spend a little extra time reading aloud, finding joy in books and encouraging early literacy skills together.