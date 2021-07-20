For its 2018 goal-setting session, the Dubuque City Council recognized an increase in pet friendliness within the community as a priority.
Accessibility and availability of opportunities and services for pet owners is an important part of quality of life for many people. For Dubuque to attract and retain citizens, pet-friendly amenities are essential.
As a step to work towards this goal, the Pet Friendly Community Working Group was established. This group included city employees, park department members and representatives from the community with interests in increased pet friendliness.
I had the pleasure of working with this group alongside some great Dubuque citizens.
One of these residents, Robin MacFarlane, is a well known dog trainer with a passion for education. In our discussions, teaching pet owners about proper etiquette was recognized as an important step toward expansion of pet-friendly amenities.
Inspired to action by the need for a more formalized program that could reach all citizens, she launched the Be AWARE campaign. This is a nonprofit educational program with the goal to help teach people how to manage their pets in public spaces in a safe and responsible manner. These lessons are good for all ages and all levels of pet owners to review, as well as beneficial for non-pet owners.
These lessons follow the AWARE acronym.
A = Alert. Stay alert and monitor your pet, as well as the environment. Be alert to other people, dogs, traffic and other distractions that could scare your pet. For example, when walking your dog, you shouldn’t be looking at your phone. Stay alert and engaged with what is happening around you and your dog.
W = Walk. Walk away from any situation that might be stressful for your pet. For example, If your dog does not like to interact with strange people or dogs and someone is approaching, change direction, cross the street or stand aside until the distraction has passed. Forcing an interaction your dog doesn’t want to have will increase the danger and stress of not only that encounter but also for future ones.
A = Admire. Don’t assume all dogs are good with strangers. Children especially need to learn that it is important to admire unknown dogs from a distance, rather than approach them and force contact that might be stressful. Always ask before petting someone else’s dog. If the pet owner says no, respect that request.
R = Responsible. Be responsible for your pet. Always pick up after your dog, and do not let your dog damage any property or cause a nuisance. Keep your pet leashed. If you hear yourself saying, “don’t worry, he’s friendly,” that means that your dog is not under your control.
E = Educate. Demonstrating responsible pet ownership is one of the best ways to help educate people about these important guidelines. For example, Take an extra waste bag with you when out on a walk in case you see someone who needs one.
Part of the Be AWARE campaign includes in-person lessons at area parks and other facilities. To stay up-to-date on educational opportunities and other informational material, make sure to search for the Be AWARE program on Facebook and visit
Spread the word about responsible pet ownership, and you can help make Dubuque more AWARE and more pet-friendly.