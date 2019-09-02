The Strutts

The Strutts will perform Friday, Sept. 13, at Mississippi Moon Bar.

 Contributed

Event: The Struts

Time/date: 8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 13.

Site: Mississippi Moon Bar, Diamond Jo Casino, Port of Dubuque.

Cost: Tickets start at $25, available at www.moonbarrocks.com, the Diamond Jo Casino’s Diamond Club, the Mississippi Moon Bar box office or 563-690-4800. Patrons must be 21 or older.

Online: thestruts.com

Tidbits

  • The band formed in 2012.
  • It released its debut album in 2016, “Everybody Wants,” and its second in 2018, “Young & Dangerous.” The Strutts also has an EP, “Have You Heard.”
  • The lead single, “Body Talks,” includes singer Kesha.
  • It has been opening for bands, including the Foo Fighters, The Who, Guns N’ Roses, Motley Crue and The Killers.
  • Band members include Luke Spiller (vocals), Adam Slack (guitar), Jed Elliott (bass) and Gethin Davies (drums).

Gary Dura

